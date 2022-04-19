With young professionals barely increasing, we ask: Is Knoxville a place they want to live?

Knoxville recently welcomed its first food hall and its first Tesla dealership. An Amazon facility and a Topgolf attraction are in the works.

While these types of projects indicate a city is growing up, Knoxville still is in need of more young professionals. The metro area saw the smallest growth in this demographic compared to any other metro area in Tennessee or surrounding states between 2010 and 2019.

On a promising note, anyone who has been paying attention to the city's growth knows some of its biggest developments have been completed or announced in the past three years.

Is it Knoxville's time to shine?

Sure, Knoxville has thriving live music, college athletics, restaurants and bars — not to mention the low cost of living, maker community and urban wilderness.

But located in the shadows of Nashville to the west and Atlanta to the south, the Scruffy City still is one of the Southeast's most hidden gems.

This week's episode of "The Scruffy Stuff" podcast dives into some of the challenges Knoxville faces when it comes to recruiting young talent and how those challenges could be addressed, from hard-to-find housing to a lack of major corporations.

We also examine what's working in Knoxville's favor, from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville to the city's short distance from other major metro areas.

This episode, featuring downtown reporter Ryan Wilusz and growth and development editor Brenna McDermott, is available on Spotify, Apple and other streaming platforms. Or, just listen below!

