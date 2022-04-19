SEE IT: Twitter feuds over Taylor Lorenz unmasking Libs of TikTok creator

Related
WATCH: Pence finds Kamala Harris’s VP performance ‘a little hard to take’
Former Vice President Mike Pence blasted President Joe Biden for doing “more damage to America than any president in modern history” and noted that Vice President Kamala Harris is not doing him any favors.
Durham stripping bare 'incestuous relationship' in Clinton campaign lawyer case: Chaffetz
Special counsel John Durham is digging up evidence of an "incestuous relationship" underlying the so-called Russiagate scandal, according to a former House Republican.
'Let’s Go Brandon' New Jersey candidate forced off ballot
A New Jersey congressional candidate donning a "Let's Go Brand*n — FJB" campaign slogan announced he is ending his bid in the Republican primary after failing to secure enough valid signatures.
Joe Biden Bird Poop Video Viewed 2M Times as Critics Gleefully Share Clip
White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield took to Twitter to dispute the idea that the president had been hit by bird feces, saying the material that landed on Biden was corn.
RELATED PEOPLE
Devin Nunes Silent as Trump's Truth Social in Turmoil
The congressman left the world of politics to run the "free speech" platform which has constantly run into problems since its launch.
Democratic Influencers, Media Figures Spread Fake Tucker Carlson Quote | Opinion
On Monday, former Republican and ex-congressman Joe Walsh fabricated a Tucker Carlson quote on Twitter.
Washington Post reporter rips MSNBC over online harassment segment: 'You f--ked up royally'
Washington Post internet reporter Taylor Lorenz appeared to rip MSNBC on Sunday, saying the network "f--ked up royally" after a segment about online harassment that she participated in resulted in "even worse online harassment." Lorenz, who left The New York Times for the Post this year, was interviewed for an...
Five liberal media outlets run by billionaires that have criticized Elon Musk's attempted Twitter purchase
As Elon Musk attempts to purchase Twitter, many journalists and political commentators have viewed the Tesla CEO's plans to take over the social media giant as detrimental, and have slammed the idea of billionaire ownership, yet several liberal media organizations are themselves owned by billionaires. Musk revealed that he purchased...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News
Chris Wallace says he left Fox News after people started to "question the truth"
Chris Wallace says he left Fox News after people at the news organization began to question matters of truth, like the Jan. 6 insurrection and whether the 2020 election was stolen. “I just no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox," Wallace told The New York Times in a...
MSNBC’s ‘The Rachel Maddow Show’ continues to suffer as namesake host’s initial extended hiatus wraps up
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow is expected to return to her show Monday on the heels of a hiatus that saw her program collapse as the network struggled to replace its only primetime star. "The Rachel Maddow Show" is on pace for its smallest weekly audience since 2016, according to Nielsen...
'Morning Joe' absolves itself for Hunter Biden coverage, claims 'we asked the questions' before 2020 election
This week, the stars of MSNBC's flagship morning program "Morning Joe" dedicated a segment to what the media got wrong about the Hunter Biden story during the 2020 presidential election while seemingly attempting to whitewash their own dismissals of the New York Post report that blew the scandal wide open.
Lara Logan says she was ‘pushed out’ at Fox News
Logan, who was not on Fox’s payroll, had previously hosted a docuseries produced by Warm Springs Productions titled “Lara Logan Has No Agenda,” episodes of which appeared on Fox’s streaming service Fox Nation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jill Biden complained about husband choosing Kamala Harris as running mate, book claims
First Lady Jill Biden was apparently less than enthusiastic about Kamala Harris’ selection as her husband’s running mate, according to a new book reporting on the election and first year of the 46th president.In This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, which will be published in May, New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns write that the then-candidate’s wife was unimpressed by Ms Harris’s criticism of her husband during a primary debate in 2019.“There are millions of people in the United States,” they quote Ms Biden saying, according to an extract obtained...
Rep. Jim Jordan’s ‘Don’t Forget’ Tweet Leads To Some Scathing Reminders About Himself
Jordan's critics haven't forgotten.
If Kamala Harris faces Donald Trump in 2024, it wouldn't be pretty, poll says
Democrats have been fretting about Harris succeeding Biden as the party's standard-bearer for some time now.
Heckler interrupts Barrett at Reagan library, her response sparks laughs, applause from crowd
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was interrupted by a heckler during remarks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Monday. MCCONNELL MEMO OUTLINES CASE FOR REPUBLICANS TO VOTE AGAINST JUDGE JACKSON’S 'ELEVATION TO THE SUPREME COURT'. "As a mother of seven, I am used to distractions — and...
Ex-Reagan Official Says She Nearly Had A Stroke Listening to Tucker Carlson
"He started essentially apologizing for Vladimir Putin, which he does almost every night on his show,” said Linda Chavez.
Poll: Anderson Cooper is the most-trusted name in news -- Tucker Carlson is more trusted than Gayle King, Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper
A Economist/YouGov poll that asked 1,500 Americans about their news consumption habits found that CNN's Cooper was the most-trusted news personality, followed by ABC News' David Muir and Fox News' Bret Baier. The least trusted include MSNBC's Joy Reid and CNN's Don Lemon. ALSO: The same poll found that CNN is the most "trustworthy" cable news network, while Fox News is the most "untrustworthy."
NBC News boss is forced to hold emergency meeting with journalists after they warned hiring Jen Psaki as MSNBC host would tarnish the brand
The president of NBC News has been forced to hold a meeting with staff outraged over the network's decision to hire Jen Psaki as an MSNBC host. Noah Oppenheim held the call with staffers at the network's Washington DC bureau over their fears that hiring the White House press secretary will tarnish the brand.
AOL Corp
Joe Biden slaps down question from Fox News' Peter Doocy: 'You got to be silly'
President Biden snapped at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday, responding to the journalist’s question by saying: “Why should I tell you?”. Doocy had asked what the U.S. would do specifically in response to a possible chemical weapons attack by Russia on Ukraine. Biden said Russia’s use...
WashingtonExaminer
Washington, DC
201K+
Followers
63K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT
News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Governmenthttps://www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 1