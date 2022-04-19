ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Framingham garage fire believed to have been caused by gas tank explosion

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 1 day ago

FRAMINGHAM — A garage at a Union Avenue home will have to be torn down after a fire on Tuesday morning destroyed it, authorities said.

The standalone garage behind 407 Union Ave. is a total loss, Assistant Fire Chief John Schultz said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 10:22 a.m. after a call about a possible explosion inside the garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PNyfJ_0fDpFaeL00

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke, but they were able to get it under control quickly, Schultz said.

"Great job by all the crews," he said. "The fire was knocked down in approximately 20 minutes."

The fire was contained to the garage and did not spread to the home, which was about 50 feet away, Schultz said. The fire likely grew quickly due to high winds "stoking" the flames, he said.

The cause of the explosion appeared to be either a gas tank on a snow blower or small propane tanks for camping grills.

There were no vehicles in the garage but the resident did have some woodworking tools, Schultz said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury while fighting the fire, Schultz said.

"The Building Department has ordered the garage to be demoed," he said. "The Building Department wants it taken down."

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com.

