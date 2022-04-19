ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Four-star RB Dante Dowdell, who has praised Lane Kiffin's recruiting, sets commitment date

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 1 day ago
Picayune running back Dante Dowdell is set to announce his college commitment next month.

"May 13 will be the big decision day where my recruitment comes to an end," Dowdell wrote on Twitter Monday. "I want to thank my family, friends and all coaches that believed in me and recruited me."

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound Dowdell is the No. 4 recruit in the state and No. 19 running back nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Dowdell received offers from Ole Miss, Oregon, Auburn, Florida State and Arkansas among others. The junior visited Alabama, Oregon and Tennessee in April.

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin has been the most impressive coach during his recruitment, Dowdell told the Clarion Ledger last month.

“He’s a good coach and you can’t go wrong with him,” Dowdell said. “(Kiffin) has all the receipts, from being at Alabama and coaching four Heisman trophy winners and in national championships, he’s calling plays. He knows what it takes and he coaches my favorite player: Derrick Henry.

"If you are the best player he's going to put the ball in your hands."

Dowdell rushed for 2,555 yards and 28 touchdowns in 15 games last season. He led the Maroon Tide with 25 carries, 149 yards and two touchdowns in Picayune's 40-21 victory over West Point in the MHSAA 5A championship.

The Clarion Ledger

