It's been an exciting time for the Montana film industry over the last couple of years - we've had The Power of the Dog, which was shot in New Zealand but worked with the Montana Film Office for authenticity, and was a major player at the Oscars. We've had Yellowstone filming in the area for their fourth season and they're getting ready to start shooting Season 5 around here, too. And just recently, we saw the premiere of Ted K, which utilized pretty much the entire town of Lincoln, Montana while they were filming.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO