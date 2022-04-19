A 21-year-old Constantine man died in a single-vehicle crash about 7:50 a.m. today.

St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite said deputies responded to the crash on Centreville-Constantine Road, between Roys and Sevison roads.

Reports indicate the man’s car was heading southwest on Centreville-Constantine before crossing the center line and going off the road to the left. The vehicle struck several trees before coming to a stop.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the driver died at the scene. A 1-year-old child, who was secured in a rear seat, was not injured, but was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

Deputies said the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted by Michigan State Police, Constantine Fire Department, LifeCare Ambulance, St. Joseph County Victim Services and the Western Michigan University medical examiner’s office.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Constantine man dies in Tuesday morning crash