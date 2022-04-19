Phone and internet issues in Berkeley County School District on Tuesday, report

Berkeley County, South Carolina – Parents of Berkeley County School District students were notified by the school officials that schools within the district were affected by phone and internet outages during the day on Tuesday.

According to the information given to parents, most of the school experienced internet outages, while some of them reported telephone issues too.

“If you need immediate assistance and are unable to contact your child’s school, please contact the district office at 843-899-8600,” the message stated.

The Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner couldn’t confirm when the district officials expect the problems to be solved.

Once more details about the issues are available, we will update the story.