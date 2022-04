OFFUTT AFB, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - At Offutt Air Force Base Monday, Major Eric Armstrong could hardly believe it has been three years now since massive flooding pounded the base. "It's really unbelievable." In 2022, it's out with the old and in with the new. "As things ramp up, we're looking...

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE ・ 29 DAYS AGO