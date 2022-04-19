ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Monday night drive-by shooting in downtown Charleston results with one minor shot and injured, police

By Cindy Carey
The Charleston Press
 1 day ago
Charleston, South Carolina – Drive-by shooting incident that took place Monday night around 7:20 p.m. in the area of America and Johnson Streets resulted with one 9-year-old shot and injured, Charleston Police Department confirmed.

According to the local authorities, police are looking for the suspect who fled the scene moments after the shooting.

Moments after police initially heard gunshots, police say a vehicle fleeing from the area at a high rate of speed, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Officers made contact with the vehicle and found the car contained a 9-year-old child who had suffered a single gunshot wound to the foot, she said.

The police helped the young boy to get to hospital for treatment. The condition of the boy remains unknown at this point.

The responding officers say they were notified the boy, who apparently was not the intended target, was shot and injured in a drive-by shooting.

As of now, no arrests have been made and police didn’t say if they have identified the suspect responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call or the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.

This is a developing story.

Stay with us for new details when available.

Charleston, SC
Weekly printed newspaper and daily online magazine known as The Charleston Press is your #1 micro local news source for the people of Charleston, SC.

