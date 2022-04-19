Got pot? 4/20 Day is here! Here are the dos and don’ts
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Well before medical marijuana was ever legal in Oklahoma, April 20th has long been celebrated as 4/20 Day, symbolizing 420, or marijuana.
As of mid-2021, more than 368,000 Oklahomans had a medical marijuana license, roughly ten percent of the state’s population. Therefore, 4/20 Day “celebrations” could be even more festive this year.
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is expecting a spike in license applications, so the agency has put out a list of do’s and don’t for this year’s 4/20 Day.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 3