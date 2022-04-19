Got pot? 4/20 Day is here! Here are the dos and don’ts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Well before medical marijuana was ever legal in Oklahoma, April 20th has long been celebrated as 4/20 Day, symbolizing 420, or marijuana.

As of mid-2021, more than 368,000 Oklahomans had a medical marijuana license, roughly ten percent of the state’s population. Therefore, 4/20 Day “celebrations” could be even more festive this year.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is expecting a spike in license applications, so the agency has put out a list of do’s and don’t for this year’s 4/20 Day.

Courtesy: Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, Facebook

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.