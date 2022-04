TURNERS FALLS (CBS) – A group of high school students in Massachusetts recently helped deliver several baby goats when the mother went into labor during class. The Nigerian dwarf goat named Addie belongs to Kimberly Barry, the veterinary and animal science teacher at Franklin County Technical School in Turners Falls. While Barry was preparing to leave her farm in the morning for school, Addie began to show signs of labor so she brought the goat to school to monitor it. A mother goat gives birth at a Massachusetts high school. (Image Credit: Franklin County Technical School) Barry’s 10th grade students were in class later...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO