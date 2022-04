MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 15 years in prison after allegedly admitting to several armed carjackings in the Twin Cities. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota said that 25-year-old Jeremiah Ironrope was sentenced in federal court to 184 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered pay nearly $50,000 in restitution. Jeremiah Ironrope (Credit: Sherburne County Jail) In September, Ironrope pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of using, carrying or brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in connection to an...

