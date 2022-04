BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art has appointed two senior leaders to serve as interim co-directors after director Christopher Bedford departs in June. Christine Dietze, the BMA’s Chief Operating Officer, and Dr. Asma Naeem, The Eddie C. and C. Sylvia Brown Chief Curator, will guide the institution after Bedford leaves on June 3 to head the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the board of trustees said. Dietze and Naeem will maintain their current roles and work with executive staff to develop new exhibits, programs and special projects. “On behalf of the board, I have every confidence in Chris and Asma...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 27 DAYS AGO