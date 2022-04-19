Monday night single-vehicle accident on Sheep Island Road in Berkeley County fatal for the driver, troopers investigating the crash

Berkeley County, South Carolina – Single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County in the night hours on Monday was fatal for the driver, troopers say.

According to the crash report, the fatal incident happened on Monday around 9 p.m. on Sheep Island Road near Starline Drive.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on Sheep Island Road when it ran off the road hitting a ditch and a tree.

The driver of the pickup sustained heavy injuries that ended up to be fatal for him.

The local authorities didn’t provide more details immediately and the name of the victim was not released.

There is ongoing investigation about the crash. When more information is available, we will update the case.