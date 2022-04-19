ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Monday night single-vehicle accident on Sheep Island Road in Berkeley County fatal for the driver, troopers investigating the crash

By Monica Doyle
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 1 day ago
Berkeley County, South Carolina – Single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County in the night hours on Monday was fatal for the driver, troopers say.

According to the crash report, the fatal incident happened on Monday around 9 p.m. on Sheep Island Road near Starline Drive.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on Sheep Island Road when it ran off the road hitting a ditch and a tree.

The driver of the pickup sustained heavy injuries that ended up to be fatal for him.

The local authorities didn’t provide more details immediately and the name of the victim was not released.

There is ongoing investigation about the crash. When more information is available, we will update the case.

WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Man arrested after scuffle over car repossession

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing charges after he got into a scuffle over his car being towed on Wednesday evening. North Charleston Police Department officers responded to Robertson Blvd in North Charleston around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a reported assault. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who stated that […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Owner charged after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman is fighting for her life after a vicious dog attack on Monday. Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs outside a home on Ball Road in Honea Path. Her family said she was walking from a friend’s home to her mother’s house when the attack happened. She was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to a medical facility.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Witness hit woman with baseball bat after she allegedly stabbed victim, report says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly stabbing a man during a domestic-related incident in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to what they described as an “unknown situation” at a residence. Once there, the victim and a witness were outside and told […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
