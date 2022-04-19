ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas Cage Says That He Actually Turned Down Some Of The Biggest Movie Franchises Ever Because Of His Family

By Alex Gurley
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

Nicolas Cage wants the world to know that he's, first and foremost, a family man.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Variety

The longtime actor is so devoted to his family that he actually turned down two of the biggest movie franchises in the world.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for NEON

Nicolas recently shared that he was offered roles in both The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix but ended up saying no to both because he didn't want to be away from his family for so long.

Emma Mcintyre / FilmMagic

While discussing his new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent , where he plays a fictionalized version of himself, Nicolas admitted his attentiveness to his family is what separates him from his onscreen character.

Karen Ballard / © Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

"There is a huge disparity between that Nic Cage in Massive Talent and the Nic Cage sitting in front of you right now," he explained to People .

Jc Olivera / Getty Images

"First and foremost ... there's no version of Nic Cage in reality that doesn't want to spend time with his children. There's no version of Nic Cage that didn't put family first over career," Nicolas shared.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

According to Nic, he "turned down Lord of the Rings and turned down Matrix because [he] didn't want to go to New Zealand for three years or Australia for three years." "I needed to be home with my son Weston," he said, adding, "That's a fact."

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

While Nic's son Weston is now 31, he's also dad to 16-year-old Kal-El — and has a baby on the way with wife Riko Shibata.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent hits theaters on April 22. Watch the trailer below.

Related
ComicBook

Nicolas Cage Explains Hilarious Reason Why Ghost Rider Role Made Him Never Want to Work Out Again

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony nearly got its own Ghost Rider Universe off the ground. Though the franchise only lasted two films, Nic Cage found himself playing the Spirit of Vengeance in both features. Now that he's on the press circuit for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the star is being asked time and time again if he would reprise the role once more in a new age.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Nic Cage Is Finally Debt Free, But Says That Hollywood And Fans Got It Wrong When They Said He Was ‘Phoning In’ Roles In Movies

Nicolas Cage has to have had one of the most incredible careers in the history of Hollywood. At various points he’s been an Oscar winner and an action hero, but more recently he’s been known as the guy who has made so many movies over the last few years, many of questionable quality, that it’s difficult to keep track of them all. And while Cage admits that, yes, he did it because he needed the money, the money wasn’t all for him, and he rejects the idea that he didn’t care about the movies or his performances.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TODAY.com

Take a look at Nicolas Cage’s spooky spin on Dracula for upcoming movie

Nicolas Cage is out for blood on the set of his next film!. “Renfield,” an upcoming horror-comedy from director Chris McKay, is named for the devoted henchman who works in the service of Dracula in Bram Stoker’s famous gothic tale. The twist in this telling is that the vampire’s familiar is actually the leading man, played by “Tolkien” star Nicholas Hoult.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Nic Cage
Daily Mail

Nicolas Cage admits to making his slew of VOD movies to pay off immense debt... but insists he 'never phoned it in' with any role

Nicolas Cage was once one of Hollywood's most bankable box office stars, amassing a net worth, at one time, of $150 million... before he squandered almost all of it. His massive debts, along with a string of box office flops like The Sorcerer's Apprentice and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, lead to the 58-year-old actor to start taking literally any role he could, many in low-budget indie movies that went straight to video-on-demand (VOD).
CELEBRITIES
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Says The ‘Family’s In Danger’ Because ‘Daddy’s Not Home’ On Pusha-T’s New Album

“I used to watch The Fresh Prince and pray the house would be mine / Coulda bought it, but I ain’t like the way the kitchen design,” raps Kanye “Ye” West towards the end of “Dreamin Of The Past,” one of the songs off of Pusha-T’s new album, It’s Almost Dry. Like most of Ye’s recent musical output, there’s a familial bent to his lyrics on this track. “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger,” he raps, per Genius. “When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger (And my heart was beatin’ fast).”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Nicolas Cage says he accepted dozens of VOD movie roles to keep his ‘mother out of a mental institution’

Nicolas Cage has defended starring in so many straight-to-VOD films, while explaining what he spent the money on.In between more well-known roles in films like Mandy and Pig, the actor racked up dozens of credits in films that bypassed cinema releases and became available to rent at home without much fanfare.These films arrived amid reports that the actor spent the entirety of his $150m fortune and was in deep debt after owing the IRS property taxes of $6.3m.Now, in a new interview with GQ, Cage explained the basis behind accepting the roles stemmed from a refusal to file for...
CELEBRITIES
