Citing higher costs, Missouri State asks for biggest tuition increase in 10-plus years

By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader
 1 day ago
Missouri State proposed a sizeable tuition increase for the fall in an effort to offset rising costs and still give employees a pay raise.

Under the plan submitted to the university's Board of Governors, tuition will increase $10 per credit hour for Missouri undergraduate students. In-state graduate students will pay $13 more per credit hour.

MSU President Clif Smart said the proposed 3.89 percent jump is expected to generate an extra $4.5 million in revenue for the 2023 fiscal year, assuming flat enrollment for the fall and spring semesters.

"The goal is to limit increases as much as we can, recognizing we're living in an era of 8.5 percent inflation so things cost more," he said.

Tuition and fees generate roughly two-thirds of the university's annual budget. Expenses on a range of items, from utilities and food to health insurance and construction material, have gone up.

"It is just stunning how inflation is taking a toll and we're working as hard as we can to figure out any additional efficiencies or reductions that we can make," Smart said.

If approved Wednesday by the executive committee of the governing board, the tuition increase will be the highest during Smart's tenure.

"While the increases are more than they have been in the prior 10 years that I've been here, they are still substantially less than inflation," Smart said. "... We're really proud of that and I think that's in line with what most of the public universities in Missouri are trying to do."

Smart said after the tuition and fees are set, the university will finalize its proposal for employee pay increases — including the highest cost-of-living hike in at least the past decade.

"This package would allow us to bring to the board a $15 minimum wage for full-time employees and a 4 percent across-the-board raise as well," he said.

If the increases come to fruition, Smart said it will give the university "a fighting chance" to continue recruiting and retaining quality employees.

"In a world of 8.5 percent inflation, people are going to be making 4.5 percent less than they were a year ago, even if the board approves the biggest (pay) increase we've done in my tenure," Smart said. "It continues to be a struggle as we further figure out ways to move more money into compensation."

He said one option is to "operate with fewer people and pay them more." Another option will be to identify ways to "stop doing things that technology can help us do so we need fewer people."

Smart said the university will also explore equity or market adjustments for specific jobs. "It is really all about trying to maintain competitive compensation in this new era of worker shortage and inflation."

A breakdown of the proposed tuition increases for next year:

  • Undergraduate Missouri resident — $267 per credit hour, or $10 more;
  • Undergraduate non-Missouri resident — $572 per credit hour, or $22 more;
  • Graduate Missouri resident — $333 per credit hour, or $13 more;
  • Graduate non-Missouri resident — $665 per credit hour, or $25 more.

In addition to tuition, the university has proposed the following:

  • Raising the Student Service Fee to $564 per semester, an increase of $15;
  • Increasing parking fees by 5.4 percent. For example, the cost of a commuter parking permit will be $133, an increase of $7, while most residence hall permits will be $218, an increase of $11;
  • Increases to the combined room and board fees for those living in residence halls will not exceed 6 percent and vary based on residence hall and meal plan;
  • Tuition at Greenwood Laboratory School will increase to $6,500 for kindergarten through eighth grade, an increase of $100 a year. For grades 9-12, tuition will be $7,100, an increase of $150.

Claudette Riley is the education reporter for the News-Leader. Email news tips to criley@news-leader.com.

