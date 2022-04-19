ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Nearly 400 shark fins found at Texas restaurant, officials say

By Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire, Steven Masso
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPKG8_0fDpCA4c00

SAN ANTONIO ( KVEO ) — Texas Game Wardens discovered nearly 400 shark fins at a restaurant in San Antonio.

More News from WRBL

Bexar County wardens, with the help of a K-9 inspection team, made the discovery at a seafood restaurant, where 381 “whole shark fins” were found along with an additional 29.2 pounds of frozen shark fins in a commercial freezer, according to a social media post by Texas Game Wardens.

Unwanted garbage cans to be collected on April 23

According to the Smithsonian , shark finning is the process of removing a shark’s fin and discarding the rest of the animal, often by throwing it back into the ocean still alive. Sharks that are thrown back often suffocate or die from blood loss.

Shark fins, which are typically only about 1% to 5% of the shark’s weight, are more valuable than the whole shark because of their high monetary and cultural value, the Smithsonian said.

One popular dish that uses the fins is shark fin soup, which, according to the Smithsonian, is a status symbol in Chinese culture.

In 2015, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law banning the trade, sale, purchase and transportation of shark fins in Texas. The law was introduced by Rep/ Eddie Lucio III.

Two arrested for stealing Russell County Sheriff speed warning trailer

The law ensured that Texas would not be part of the global fin trade that is believed to be responsible for the decrease of sharks around the world.

According to the post, authorities seized the shark fins as evidence, and a case is pending against the restaurant owners.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Domestic dispute leads to the arrest of Lagrange woman

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On April 19, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., Lagrange Police Officers responded to a report about an individual being hit by a vehicle during a domestic dispute on 219 East Crovat St. in Lagrange, Georgia. Responding officers alerted the Lagrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section who initiated an investigation. The investigation revealed […]
LAGRANGE, GA
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
explore venango

Say What?!: Rare Pink Grasshopper Found in East Texas

TEXAS – A man ended up with an unusual pet when he made an unusual discovery among the Texas foliage — a pink grasshopper. Dirk Parker, 33, an Ohio man currently working in East Texas as an environmental inspector for pipelines, said he initially didn’t realize how rare his discovery was.
EAST TEXAS, PA
KHOU

North Texas high school shooter dies in prison, officials say

NEW BOSTON, Texas — A 20-year-old man who opened fire at Italy High School in Ellis County in 2018 has died in a Texas prison, officials confirmed Wednesday. Chad Padilla was found unresponsive in his cell early Monday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Prison staff tried...
NEW BOSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KSAT 12

46 immigrants found in tractor-trailer rig near Uvalde, police say

UVALDE, Texas – A traffic stop near Uvalde on Wednesday led to the discovery of 46 immigrants in the back of a tractor-trailer belly-dump rig. According to the Uvalde police, officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 90 East and found 46 adults and two unaccompanied children within the cab and trailer.
UVALDE, TX
TODAY.com

Texas woman says hospital mistakenly claimed her husband was dead

Just a day after Betty Harris left her husband Bryant at a Texas rehabilitation center, she received a call from a nearby hospital informing her — mistakenly — that he was dead. Harris saw her husband on March 7 at Deerbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation center, where he...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Finning#Shark Fin Soup#Seafood Restaurant#Smithsonian#Kveo#Texas Game Wardens#Chinese#Rep#Russell County Sheriff
The El Paso Times

Beto O’Rourke: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is 'causing chaos on the border'

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke said Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is "causing chaos on the border" and driving up inflation in Texas with his border security measures. "This is the inflation governor," O'Rourke said. "But here is the other thing he is doing — he is not making our border communities or our state any safer or more secure. Folks, he is causing chaos on the border." ...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
China
Power 95.9

Texas ’10 Most Wanted’ Fugitive James Bishop Captured in Oregon

Remember a couple of weeks ago when we featured this guy? He was the official DPS Featured Fugitive for the month of March 2022, James Bishop. We are happy to report that he is back in custody following his arrest on March 28 near Ashland, Ore. His reward was up to $8500 but in this case, no Crime Stoppers reward will be paid.
TEXAS STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy