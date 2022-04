Prior to the launch of the all-new sixth-generation 2021 Ford Bronco, The Blue Oval created a few concepts to show off possible future accessories – some of which wound up in the SUV’s catalog, while others did not. One particular item that garnered a lot of attention and interest from enthusiasts were the “donut doors” featured on a Cyber Orange two-door concept, which provided a pretty cool way to get a little more air inside the cabin without having to take the doors completely off. Unfortunately, as Ford Authority reported in October 2020, Ford chose not to sell those doors via its catalog, but now, an aftermarket company is planning on doing just that.

