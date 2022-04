Kaguya-sama: Love is War is coming to Crunchyroll for the third season of the anime, and has shared a new trailer to celebrate! The second season taking on Aka Akasaka's original manga series was such a hit with fans that it was no surprise to find that a third season was already in the works. After another two years of waiting, the third season is finally coming our way and fans will get to see the next crucial step of this romantic saga. Now it's one step closer as the third season will soon be making its premiere with Crunchyroll.

COMICS ・ 28 DAYS AGO