ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

$276M settlement reached in Alabama opioid cases

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K81hb_0fDpAfJR00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – The state of Alabama has reached settlements with three companies that manufacture and distribute pharmaceuticals for their role in exacerbating the opioid crisis in the state.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall made the announcement Tuesday that between the three settlements Alabama would receive almost $276 million from Endo Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson and McKesson.

Toyota announces $222 million investment for Huntsville plant

Attorney General Marshall remarked, “These three settlement agreements affirm my decision to decline participation in the national opioid settlements, which did not adequately acknowledge the unique harm that Alabamians have endured and would have redirected millions of dollars to bigger states that experienced a less severe impact.”

Endo Pharmaceutical will pay the state and its subdivisions a $25 million lump sum in 2022. Of those funds, the state will get $15 million minus attorneys’ fees and its litigating subdivisions will receive $10 million.

As part of their settlement, Johnson & Johnson will pay $70.3 million to Alabama and its subdivisions in one payment in 2022. Those funds will also be split 50/50.

The third settlement is from McKesson, a pharmaceutical distributor, who will pay the state and its subdivisions $141 million over nine years and the funds will be split 50/50.

Locals recognize National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Marshall said if Alabama had stayed part of the national lawsuits the state would have received less money and instead of being paid mostly in lump sums the funds would have been paid over several years

The state government’s share of each settlement will be deposited into Alabama’s General Fund as the legislature determines the best use for the money. Per the terms of the settlements, the money must be used to remediate the harms caused by opioids.

In addition to the funding for remediation, the state also recovered about $40 million in attorneys’ fees and costs for Alabama.

The state also has claims against manufacturers Purdue Pharma, Mallinkckrodt and Insys in each of their respective bankruptcy cases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

DHS using public input for opioid settlement funds allocation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) plans to use millions of dollars from a $26 billion settlement to combat the opioid epidemic in Wisconsin, which is seeing an upward trend nationwide. “Unfortunately during the COVID time frame, we did see a significant spike in...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Government
Benzinga

Rhode Island Announces $107M Opioid Settlements With Teva, Allergan: Reuters

Rhode Island's attorney general announced settlements worth $107 million against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA and AbbVie Inc's ABBV Allergan unit to resolve claims over their roles in the opioid epidemic. According to the Reuters report, the settlements include $28.5 million in cash, plus the delivery of anti-overdose treatments -...
ECONOMY
WLUC

Marquette County to receive $1.9M opioid settlement

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan is set to receive money from the nation’s largest pharmaceutical companies as restitution for their role in the opioid epidemic. The opioid epidemic has plagued the U.S. since the late 1990s. Provisional data from the CDC says 105,752 people across the country died from a drug overdose from October 2020 to October 2021.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WHYY

Camden County hails opioid settlement with J&J as ‘game changer’

The recent settlement between Johnson & Johnson and the State of New Jersey has been widely hailed by leaders as a historic moment in the ongoing opioid crisis. Camden County Commissioner Director Lou Cappelli called the settlement “a game changer” that allows the county to dedicate a large sum of money towards fighting the crisis. The county will get $32 million of the $641 million settlement that will be paid over the next two decades.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Legislature#Lawsuits#Endo Pharmaceutical#Mckesson#Alabamians
Washington Examiner

Prepare for 'mass-overdose' events from fentanyl, DEA warns police nationwide

The leading U.S. drug enforcement agency issued an unprecedented warning to law enforcement nationwide to brace for a spike in “fentanyl-related mass-overdose” deaths as Mexican cartels push the drug into the United States. The Drug Enforcement Administration sent a letter to federal, state, and local law enforcement departments...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WLOX

State health officials sounding alarm on ‘gas station heroin’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been described as “gas station heroin” - a drug that people of all ages can legally buy at the local convenience store. And while only a handful of people in Mississippi have gotten sick from using the substance in recent years, state health leaders are sounding the alarm.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
Idaho State Journal

DEADLIEST YEAR: COVID-19, overdoses pushed US to highest death total ever in 2021

NEW YORK — 2021 was the deadliest year in U.S. history, and new data and research are offering more insights into how it got that bad. The main reason for the increase in deaths? COVID-19, said Robert Anderson, who oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s work on death statistics. The agency this month quietly updated its provisional death tally. It showed there were 3.465 million deaths last year,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy