Justyn Rhett’s decommitment from Notre Dame did not change the Irish’s standing in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. Notre Dame’s 2023 class remains No. 2 nationally with Rhett no longer in it, the same as it was before the four-star cornerback from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman decommitted Saturday. Rhett is the No. 141 overall player and No. 15 cornerback, per the On3 Consensus. He’s the No. 31 corner in On3’s own rankings.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO