College Station, TX

Bennett, Lee to Represent Team USA at Arnold Palmer Cup

By Zach Taylor
wtaw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M men’s golfers Sam Bennett and Walker Lee will represent Team USA at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup which runs from July 1-3 at Golf Club de Genève in Geneva, Switzerland. Bennett, who is the No. 1 ranked player in the Golfstat...

wtaw.com

