New Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo might want to schedule some more media training in the near future, as his comments on Tuesday will leave the entire fanbase outright confused. While talking to reporters on Tuesday, McAdoo randomly declared that Sam Darnold would be Carolina’s starting quarterback in 2022. It seems to have taken him a moment to realize what he’d said, however, because less than two minutes later, McAdoo retracted the statement, admitting it was something he shouldn’t have said.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO