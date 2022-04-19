ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Judge Dismisses Case Against Husband of Suzanne Morphew, Who Vanished on Mother's Day 2 Years Ago

By Greg Hanlon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge has dismissed the case against Barry Morphew, the man accused of murdering his wife, Suzanne, who vanished on Mother's Day in 2020, a spokesman for the Colorado Judicial Department confirms to PEOPLE. Prosecutors filed the motion to "dismiss without prejudice" — meaning they could file charges against...

Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
People

Andrea Yates, Who Drowned Her 5 Kids in a Tub in 2001, Annually Declines Release from Mental Hospital

Nearly 21 years ago, Andrea Yates horrified the nation when she confessed to drowning her five young children in the bathtub of their suburban Houston home on June 20, 2001. Yates, who was 37 years old at the time, suffered from severe postpartum depression, postpartum psychosis and schizophrenia. According to court testimony, she waited for her husband, Rusty, to go to work. When he was gone, she began to drown her children one by one.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
The Independent

Father of toddler murdered by her mother’s boyfriend ‘will never recover after life ripped apart’

The father of a 16-month-old baby girl shaken to death by an unlicensed dog breeder has said he will “never recover” from the event after it ‘ripped his life apart’. In his absence on Monday, Kamran Haider, 39, was found guilty of murder and child cruelty after he attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.He was sentenced today at the Old Bailey, again in absence, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years for Nusayba’s murder and 18 months’ imprisonment for child cruelty against her. The sentences are to be served concurrently.Haider murdered the...
People

Man Who Killed Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiancé Gets Life in Prison: 'Justice Served'

Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé's killer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, and the reality star is satisfied with the ruling. Michael Williams fatally shot Sutton Tennyson, Simmons' former fiancé and father of her 5-year-old son, just outside of Sutton's garage in 2018. Days later, Williams surrendered to police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. Tennyson was 37.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX 28 Spokane

Charges dismissed against Puyallup woman who allegedly killed, mutilated her husband

Murder charges have been dismissed against a woman who allegedly killed her husband and then mutilated his body in Puyallup last June. Janae Bunten, 34, was involuntarily committed to Western State Hospital by Superior Court Judge Edmund Murphy on March 10. Murphy found she was unable to assist in her own defense due to mental illness and is unlikely to regain competency in a reasonable time.
PUYALLUP, WA
Nashville News Hub

Mother left her 12-year-old daughter to care for her 1-year-old brother for more than 1 month in a filthy hotel room with broken bottles on the floor and drugs in plain view

Mother pulled her 12-year-old daughter from school to care for her 1-year-old brother full-time. She left both her kids in a filthy hotel room for an extended period of time. Both children appeared malnourished and filthy. The 1-year-old boy was sleeping in a soiled diaper. Authorities reportedly found broken bottles on the floor, drugs in plain view, slime in the refrigerator and moldy food haphazardly strewn throughout. The 12-year-old girl said that her mom didn’t provide her with adequate food for her baby brother, so she fed the boy with macaroni and cheese.
NASHVILLE, TN
