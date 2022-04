Marion County is rich in its spirit of volunteerism. Many citizens volunteer in many organizations and events in many various ways to better the community in which we live. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, created in 2008, is one of the organizations in the county exemplifying that credo by supporting the many volunteer arms at work under the auspices of the Sheriff’s Dept. Their actual mission statement is “To generate support for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office programs that promote law enforcement, public safety and welfare.” It is a separate entity from the Sheriff’s Office, being a 501 (3) non-profit organization.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO