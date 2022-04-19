ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

Josephine M. Gregg memorial celebrated May 7

By Jennifer Wing
 1 day ago
Josephine Montgomery Gregg passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2020.  She will always be remembered as a person who saw the bright side in every situation.  While she projected an aura of lightness and joy, Jo possessed incredible leadership skills and administrative savvy.

She was a true inspiration to her family and friends.

A celebration of Jo’s life will be held on May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary’s of the Lake Church in Skaneateles followed by a luncheon reception at the Skaneateles Country Club.  In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Children’s National Hospital Research Fund, c/o Marietta Bolster, 47 East Lake Road, Skaneateles, NY  13152.

