Josephine M. Gregg memorial celebrated May 7

Josephine Montgomery Gregg passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2020. She will always be remembered as a person who saw the bright side in every situation. While she projected an aura of lightness and joy, Jo possessed incredible leadership skills and administrative savvy.

She was a true inspiration to her family and friends.

A celebration of Jo’s life will be held on May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary’s of the Lake Church in Skaneateles followed by a luncheon reception at the Skaneateles Country Club. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Children’s National Hospital Research Fund, c/o Marietta Bolster, 47 East Lake Road, Skaneateles, NY 13152.