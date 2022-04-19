‘Somebody was taking care of him’: Hotline set up after little boy found dead in Washington County

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Days after a young boy was found dead in southern Indiana , police had few answers to offer.

Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police said a national hotline has been created to generate tips in the case. The number is 1-888-437-6432.

A mushroom hunter called 911 after finding the boy’s body around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near a road in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County. Investigators from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded, and ISP detectives were called in.

The child was described as a Black male, about four feet tall with a slim build and a short haircut. Police believe he’s between the ages of 5 and 8. His death occurred sometime in the last week.

“This is a 5- to 8-year-old young man,” Huls said during a news conference Monday. “Somebody was taking care of him. He was in somebody’s custody and care for his daily needs and for support.”

Huls said investigators haven’t received any information about a missing child matching the little boy’s description. He said it’s possible the boy may be from another state.

“Somebody knows something. Somebody out there knows the answer to this question,” Huls said.

Investigators decided to withhold information about the child’s clothing, Huls said. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Huls said investigators have received numerous tips and were looking into them. Again, the national tip line is 1-888-437-6432.

