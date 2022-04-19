ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IN

‘Somebody was taking care of him’: Hotline set up after little boy found dead in Washington County

By Matt Adams
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTYnB_0fDp7N7H00

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Days after a young boy was found dead in southern Indiana , police had few answers to offer.

Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police said a national hotline has been created to generate tips in the case. The number is 1-888-437-6432.

Python found at Bloomington Walmart

A mushroom hunter called 911 after finding the boy’s body around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near a road in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County. Investigators from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded, and ISP detectives were called in.

The child was described as a Black male, about four feet tall with a slim build and a short haircut. Police believe he’s between the ages of 5 and 8. His death occurred sometime in the last week.

“This is a 5- to 8-year-old young man,” Huls said during a news conference Monday. “Somebody was taking care of him. He was in somebody’s custody and care for his daily needs and for support.”

Huls said investigators haven’t received any information about a missing child matching the little boy’s description. He said it’s possible the boy may be from another state.

10 pounds of meth found in Whitestown traffic stop

“Somebody knows something. Somebody out there knows the answer to this question,” Huls said.

Investigators decided to withhold information about the child’s clothing, Huls said. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Huls said investigators have received numerous tips and were looking into them. Again, the national tip line is 1-888-437-6432.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Arrest made in Terre Haute CVS robbery case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Police have confirmed the arrest of a Terre Haute woman after THPD had asked for the public’s help in identifying her in security camera footage Tuesday. Police thanked the public for numerous tips which helped in identifying and apprehending Dezera D. Black, 24, of Terre Haute. Black has been […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man dies after hazardous materials incident in Washington, Ind.

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — One man has been pronounced dead after a “hazardous materials incident” left him and another with serious injuries earlier this month. Washington Indiana Police Detective Barry Hudson confirmed that on the morning of April 1 around 8:30, dispatch was contacted by an Eagle Railcar Services employee saying a man was […]
WASHINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Missing child dies after found in posthole in northern Indiana

BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water.
BERNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitestown, IN
County
Washington County, IN
City
Sellersburg, IN
City
Washington, IN
Washington County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Boy found dead in Washington Co. was inside suitcase, police say

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Police have released new information about a little boy found dead by mushroom hunters in Washington County Saturday. After opening a toll-free tip line on Monday, police reported receiving around 200 calls from the public. Unfortunately, police said none of these calls have led to the identification of the child. The child […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Boy#Indiana State Police#Hotline#Sgt#Isp
WKYT 27

Former legal guardian of abandoned autistic boy devastated, calls for harsher charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released court documents provide more insight into what happened to an Indiana boy whom police believe was abandoned in Colerain Township. Heather Adkins of Shelbyville is accused of leaving her 5-year-old autistic non-verbal son, Martin Thomas Adkins, alone in Colerain Township. She is now in jail on charges of kidnapping and endangering children.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Indiana State Police update on boy found dead inside suitcase in Southern Indiana

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell called statistics behind Louisville’s violent crime problem “stunning.”. Masks no longer required at Louisville airport, on TARC buses. Updated: 5 hours ago. Louisville’s transportation hubs lifted their mask restrictions in light of a federal judge’s decision to overturn the national mask mandate....
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Python
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A 27-Year-Old Indiana Mother and Her 5-Month Old Son Missing After A Day At The Park.

Alexis and Messiah MoralesBlack and Missing But Not Forgotten. 27-year-old Alexis Morales lives in New Paris, Indiana, with her 5-month-old son Messiah. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Alexis Morales and her son Messiah left Kelly Park in South Bend, Indiana, around 7:00 pm, after hanging out with friends. Alexis drove off in her silver 2006 BMW X5 with the license plate "MULA LUV."
NEW PARIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy