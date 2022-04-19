ECU finishes 8th at AAC women’s golf championship

PINEHURST, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s golf team wrapped up its 2021-22 campaign with an eighth-place finish at the American Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championship.

The three-day, 54-hole event was contested at the par-72, 6,290-yard Pinehurst No. 6.

The Pirates posted a 58-over 922 (304-311-307) while Tulane won the event by shooting a 28-over 892 (308-289-295). Houston (292-295-310=897) and UCF (297-296-305=898) claimed second and third respectively.

Senior Kathryn Carson was the top Pirate finisher, ending the event in a tie for seventh place with a 73-73-78=224 showing. It was her fourth top-10 result of the season. Additionally, Julie Boysen Hillestad came in 25th by shooting 79-78-74=231.

Carson ranked in the top seven in both par three (+2) and par-five scoring (-4) while Oda Sofie Kilsti slotted second among all golfers with 39 pars made. Carson also turned in seven birdies during the tournament.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.