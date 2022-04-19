ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19-year-old from Corydon dies after car goes airborne, hits tree

By Matt Adams
PALMYRA, Ind. – A 19-year-old southern Indiana woman died after her car ended up going airborne and hitting a tree.

According to Indiana State Police, emergency responders were called to a single-vehicle crash around 7:30 p.m. Monday at State Road 135 near Greene and Catherine streets in Palmyra.

They arrived to find a 2003 Honda Accord had slammed into a tree, killing the driver.

The preliminary investigation showed the driver, 19-year-old Samantha Ann Riley, of Corydon, was headed northbound on State Road 135 Monday night.

She crossed the center line into the southbound lane and then swerved back into the northbound lane, police said. The car slid sideways and went off the road before traveling up an embankment, striking mailboxes and the steps and railing of a home.

‘Somebody was taking care of him’: Hotline set up after little boy found dead in Washington County

The car then went airborne and hit a tree. Riley was the sole occupant of the car, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

Other responding agencies included the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Harrison County EMS, the Palmyra Fire Department, the Ramsey Fire Department and the Harrison County Coroner.

