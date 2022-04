Hi everyone I'm trying to help my sister with an issue on here device but I'm at a loss. She has a Moto One Action running Android 11. A couple of days ago she lost access to all her Google apps. Her account disappeared from Apps like Gmail and Youtube but when trying to log in it would tell her "this account already exists on this device". She then removed her account from the "accounts" tab in the settings menu to see if doing a fresh log in would solve the issue but now she can't add her (or any other) google account.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO