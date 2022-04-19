A Celebration of Life for John Ward

SALEM, Ore–Fourth Generation Oregonian, Gerry Frank will be remembered in a public celebration of life May 19th at the Salem Convention Center. Frank died March 13th . He was 98 years old. The program begins at 10:00 AM. Those who wish to attend may RSVP by sending an email to gwfcelebration@gmail.com.
You can own this piece of Oregon history - McCaffrey Island is up for sale and was once home to relatives of the famous American pioneer and frontiersman, Daniel Boone. How Much Will It Cost You for a Private Island in Oregon?. Privacy in the Pacific Northwest will come at...
Family, friends, and community members are honoring the life of Dorothy Smith with a memorial is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. Smith was a leader and educator in San Diego and the first African American woman to be elected to public office in the county.
Comments / 0