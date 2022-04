Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger sits down with CNBC's Jon Fortt and the 'Squawk Box' team ahead of his appearance on Capitol Hill to discuss U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and more. Gelsinger explains why the country is at an "inflection point" when it comes to domestic chip production. "We're either going to invest in this industry now to see it rebuild, or we're going to decline," Gelsinger tells CNBC.

BUSINESS ・ 28 DAYS AGO