SISTER LAKES — A local brewery got a chance to show off its new banquet hall to local leaders. The Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce held its monthly Business After Hours event at Sister Lakes Brewing Company’s Town Hall space on Wednesday. During the event, brewery co-owner and general manager Joe Morin took the opportunity to introduce his brewery to chamber members, and shared what the Town Hall event space has to offer.

DOWAGIAC, MI ・ 27 DAYS AGO