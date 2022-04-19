ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Look: JJ Watt Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Absence

By Andrew McCarty
 1 day ago
On Tuesday morning, news broke that Kyler Murray would not be attending the Arizona Cardinals offseason conditioning. “As the Cardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts,” NFL Network insider...

RobertMarsha Farrell
1d ago

Murray is trying to put himself in the same category as Mahomes and I do not see that championship that equates to that. I doubt that he will return as a cardinal. I doubt that he will find a coach that will be as manipulative as his now. rff

