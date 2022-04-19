ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen to D Smoke ‘Glide’ Through Hard Times

By Mankaprr Conteh
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RuLsq_0fDp59um00

Click here to read the full article.

On Inglewood rapper D Smoke ’s latest single, “Glide,” he self-soothes with reminders of his resilience. The track debuted Tuesday morning with a performance video on the popular minimalist music platform Colors .

Although the song begins with a cocky hook (“I look sexy when I’m walking through this bitch/I look sexy when I’m moving through your city”), D Smoke goes on to recount moments of struggle and doubt. “Glide” builds into a monument to strength, most titanic when he embodies his mother’s encouragement: “ You should know keep building your own bridge/ And if you need something I got you/ Some chicken, some greens, some cornbread/ And now when you sing it’s gon’ be seasoned/ They eating that shit to the bone left/ You’ll get it if you keep on doing right/ Even when everyone’s going left.”

Born Daniel Farris, D Smoke is the winner of Netflix’s 2019 rap reality competition Rhythm + Flow . The 36-year-old beat out 29 MCs and impressed judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I to take home the $250,000 prize (rather than, as one may expect, a record contract). His debut album, 2020’s Black Habits (released via WoodWorks Records and Empire) earned him Grammy nods for Best New Artist and Best Rap Album. His follow-up, War & Wonders, was released last September.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Nicki Minaj Revs a Pink Lambo Through N.Y.C. in ‘We Go Up’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Nicki Minaj returns to New York City in a pink Lamborghini (and not to race with Chyna) in the music video for “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign — the track she dropped last month showcasing her rap versatility and drill skills alongside the Brooklyn rapper. “I could be all the way covered and still givin’ sexy/I know they sleepin’ on me, bitches got epilepsy,” she raps, hissing her S’s. “I don’t do coke, little bitch, I don’t even do Pepsi.” The Drevinci-directed video splices clips of Minaj driving several luxury cars in the city,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

‘Syl Johnson: Any Way the Wind Blows’ Available Via Video On Demand

Click here to read the full article. Syl Johnson: Any Way the Wind Blows is now available on multiple video-on-demand platforms for the first time — including Amazon, Apple, Google Play, Vudu or Vimeo On Demand, where it was made available in February after Johnson died. Johnson died on Feb. 6 at the age of 85. Originally released in 2015, the documentary traces the life and career influential, but longtime overlooked soul singer, from his Mississippi roots to his move to Chicago in the Sixties. After moving to the Windy City, Johnson eventually signed with Twinight Records, releasing hits including “Come...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Xylø Isn’t Your ‘Sweetheart’ Anymore in Retro Video

Click here to read the full article. Xylø isn’t here to play nice anymore. On Tuesday, the singer premiered the music video for her single “Sweetheart” —  her vibey, empowered single about seeing a past love and reminding them it’ll never be like it was — with Rolling Stone. “You would drive and I would ride shotgun/But now it’s just me,” she sings. “I’ve become the only one behind the wheel, yeah.” Xylø explains that she took a more low-key approach to the song’s retro video as she laced “archive-esque visuals” and homestyle takes. “I shot everything on 8mm and VHS and wanted...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Cat Power Drops Dreamy, Jim Jarmusch-Directed ‘A Pair of Brown Eyes’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Cat Power has enlisted indie filmmaker Jim Jarmusch to direct the new video for her rendition of the Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes,” the latest single from Chan Marshall’s recently released Covers album. The dreamy visual was filmed at New York City’s Blonde Studios, with Jarmusch’s camera capturing Cat Power as she performs the song alone on a Mellotron in a cloud-like setting. The video marks the first collaboration between Marshall and the Down by Law director. “As someone who deeply loves Cat Power’s music, getting to collaborate with Chan on this video was...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
D Smoke
Rolling Stone

The Breakdown: Kosha Dillz on ‘They Felt Us’

Click here to read the full article. Rolling Stone caught up with Rami Matan Even-Esh, also known as Kosha Dillz, for the latest episode of The Breakdown. From his camper at Coachella, the Brooklyn artist discussed the release of his new song, “They Felt Us” and the pilot-themed music video. Widely known for his viral freestyle video with Fat Joe at Madison Square Garden, Dillz reminisced on his street performing days and the value of working those stories into his music. More from Rolling StoneWhat to Know Before Visiting Coachella 2022: Latest Guidelines and RegulationsCoachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We SawBob Dylan Expands Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour With West Coast DatesBest of Rolling StoneAll 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, RankedThe Everly Brothers: 12 Essential TracksElvis Presley: His 10 Best Country Songs
BROOKLYN, NY
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
Rolling Stone

Trump Sees New York Subway Shooting as Opportunity to Whine About Financial Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Sixteen people were injured, 10 from gunshot wounds, last Tuesday morning after a man named Frank James allegedly opened fire in the New York City subway. The news of the attack and images of its bloody aftermath horrified New Yorkers. Donald Trump, no longer a New Yorker, took it as an opportunity to attack New York Attorney General Letitia James for investigating the Trump Organization’s financial practices. “With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets, the racist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Times#Glide#The Rolling Stones#T I#Woodworks Records#War Wonders#Rolling Stone Cardi B
Vibe

Celebrities React To DJ Kay Slay’s Death

Click here to read the full article. The death of DJ Kay Slay, who passed away on Easter Sunday (April 17), has rocked the music community. News of the legendary spinner’s death, which was reportedly due to complications related to the COVID-19 diagnosis he received in December 2021, surfaced on Sunday evening, resulting in an outpouring of mourning from the Harlem native’s family, friends, and collaborators. Kay Slay’s family released a statement addressing his passing on Monday (April 18) morning, writing that their hearts were “broken” and thanking the public for their well wishes and support. More from VIBE.comDJ...
CELEBRITIES
107 JAMZ

Too Short Discusses Why Pimp C Didn’t Want To Do “Big Pimpin” With Jay-Z

One thing about the Hip Hop community is that we have seen our shares of ups and downs. We have lost so many music legends over the years and the music genre was not set out to be like that at all. Here in Louisiana, we have some of the biggest artists on the 3rd Coast including Slim Thug, Lil KeKe, and Underground Kingz. (UGK'Z). While many of us have been fans of UGK alas Bun-B and Pimp C, they didn't really hit nationally until they jumped on "Big Pimpin" with Jay-Z. What many may not know is the song almost didn't happen because Pimp C didn't want to do the song originally. Check out this exclusive interview with Shannon Sharp talking with Pimp C's former label mate Too Short.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Responds After Snoop Dogg Says He's A "Legend In Rap Forever"

50 Cent's career spans over 20-years, from releasing iconic mixtapes that blazed through underground circuits to his expansive resume as a television producer. The rapper's remained true to the culture throughout his tenure in the game, and that isn't something that goes unnoticed. During his interview with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game in 2021, Snoop Dogg expressed his appreciation for everything that 50 Cent accomplished throughout his career.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Master P Calls Out "Fake Love" For Nipsey Hussle After His Death

There was a global takeover when Nipsey Hussle passed, but not everyone was accepting of the response. We've recently crossed the third anniversary since Nipsey was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles and several of the late rapper's loved ones celebrated his life with social media posts. In a recent interview with HipHopDX, Master P revisited Nipsey's legacy and the reaction to his death, but he admitted to reserving criticism for people who only showed love after Hussle was gone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Slams Jay-Z For Allegedly Not Wanting Him At Super Bowl Halftime Show

50 Cent went at Jay-Z on social media, Sunday, for allegedly not wanting him to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. The Queens rapper remarked that Jay is stealing Jean-Michel Basquiat's haircut. The insults come after Noreaga claimed on the latest episode of Drink Champs that Eminem had to...
NFL
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor Turn Out for DJ Khaled’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Dedication Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. DJ Khaled drew several stars to his own star dedication on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony, held on Monday on the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard, was attended by several of Khaled’s key collaborators and supporters, including the moguls Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs; artists Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy and N.O.R.E.; label executives Sylvia Rhone (Epic Records), LA Reid (Hitco), Ethiopia Habtemariam (Motown), Tunji Balogun (Def Jam), LaTrice Burnette (Island), Jeff Harleston (Universal Music Group) and Mark Shimmel (Dick Clark Productions); along with Cool & Dre, Reggie Saunders of...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy