Infinite Cooler Dreams: Iron Maiden Launch Igloo Collab for ‘Seventh Son’ Anniversary

By John Lonsdale
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqbcM_0fDp582300

Heavy metal fans, get ready to go on a run for some more ice. Cooler company Igloo has teamed up with Iron Maiden for the band’s latest collaboration, called the “Seventh Son of a Seventh Son” Little Playmate cooler.

The new Iron Maiden cooler, which is now available to buy online , takes some inspiration from the band’s well-known album of the same , which came out 34 years ago on April 11, 1988.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZQ0R_0fDp582300

Igloo


Buy:
Iron Maiden x Igloo Cooler
at
$44.99

Covered with Iron Maiden’s name on the top of the cooler, the Little Playmate also features a design from the Seventh Son of a Seventh Son cover artwork, including its appropriately icy scenery. And, like the group’s albums, this Iron Maiden cooler wouldn’t be complete without also featuring Eddie, “the heavy metal legends’ ever-evolving figurehead — in a polar landscape,” according to Igloo.

“We’re on a roll with our collaboration with Iron Maiden — one of heavy metal’s most influential bands of all time,” said Brian Garofalow, Igloo’s chief marketing officer, in a statement.

“This Seventh Son of a Seventh Son Playmate is epically designed to honor the iconic album and marks the third cooler we’ve released for Maiden fans as a cool piece of memorabilia they can use tailgating at the Legacy of the Beast World Tour ’22 and beyond,” Garofalow added.

The cooler includes a six-liter carrying capacity, meaning you can comfortably fill the Little Playmate with up to nine cans, though that may differ depending on the amount of ice you add. It also comes with Igloo’s own Thermacool foam insulation inside, along with the easy-to-slide top that opens up to either side of the cooler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KyE7X_0fDp582300

Amazon

Buy: ‘Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son’ $20.97

Igloo has worked with the band several times over the years, including two previous cooler releases as part of the official Iron Maiden Playmate Collection with Igloo. Fans can score both the “Number of the Beast” 7-quart cooler — a nod to the group’s third album release in 1982 — as well as a larger 14-quart “Eddie’s” Playmate cooler .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04uldI_0fDp582300

Amazon

Buy: Iron Maiden ‘Senjutsu’ $14.75

In addition to working with Igloo on its newest launch, the band recently released its 17th studio album, Senjutsu , which debuted near the top of the charts when it debuted back in September of 2021. This fall, the heavy metal crew will continue the North American leg of its tour in support of the new album , with stops at El Paso, Texas, Austin, and Tulsa, Oklahoma in September.

