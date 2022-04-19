ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Softball: Home News Tribune/GMC Top 10 through April 18

By Donovan Hugel
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
 1 day ago

1. Old Bridge (7-1): The Knights remain at No. 1 despite suffering their first loss of the season to Marlboro of the Shore Conference. They’re undefeated in the GMC and have outscored five ranked opponents by a combined 27-9 with two shutouts. That includes wins over No. 4 South Brunswick, No. 6 South Plainfield, No. 7 Monroe, No. 8 East Brunswick and No. 9 Colonia. Old Bridge also has two impressive out-of-conference wins over Raritan and Cranford. An anticipated showdown against No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas for first place in the Red Division on Tuesday was postponed because of the inclement weather. Sophomore shortstop Zoe Milonopoulos leads the team in hits (15), runs (9) and RBI (9), while senior pitcher Kacey Loughlin has logged 73 strikeouts in 57 innings. The Knights also face J.F. Kennedy, Woodbridge and East Brunswick this week.

2. Metuchen (8-0): The Bulldogs are the only undefeated team left in the GMC and have wins over current ranked opponents in No. 5 Woodbridge, No. 6 South Plainfield and No. 9 Colonia. Their offense has powered them with eight runs or more in six of their eight games. Junior Abby Kozo leads the team in hits (20) and runs (16) and junior Mia Szap leads in RBI (15). On the mound, Kozo has 38 strikeouts in 30 innings. The Bulldogs, which have only played GMC teams so far, continue to stay in-conference this week as they were slated to go to Edison on Tuesday and then host South Plainfield on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PiiVf_0fDp4zFk00

3. St. Thomas Aquinas (6-3): St. Thomas Aquinas has played a jam-packed schedule with wins over Lodi Immaculate, Monroe, South Brunswick, East Brunswick, J.P. Stevens and Colonia. Their losses came to top out-of-conference competition in Notre Dame, Steinert and Hunterdon Central, including a pair of one-run defeats. Sophomore Hayley Wieczerakbhas 77 strikeouts in 33 IP so far this year. The Trojans play St. Joseph by the Sea (NY), Monroe and Westfield.

4. South Brunswick (4-4): It was a disappointing week for South Brunswick with losses to St. Thomas Aquinas and Old Bridge. The Vikings were looking to knock off a higher-ranked team. Senior Keelin O’Brien leads the team in hits with 12, while senior Elizabeth Mullen leads in RBI (10) and strikeouts (22 in 24 IP). South Brunswick hosts Metuchen on Friday and play J.P. Stevens on Saturday at the Autism Awareness Baseball and Softball Challenge at North Brunswick’s Community Park.

5. Woodbridge (6-1): Woodbridge rebounded from a 5-0 loss to Metuchen on Tuesday with wins over South Plainfield and Sayreville. That jumped the Barrons three spots into the top five. Senior Emelia Kraft leads the team in hits (14) and RBI (7), while junior Madison Rackett has 16 strikeouts in 31.2 IP. This week the Barrons travel to North Brunswick and Old Bridge before hosting Edison.

6. South Plainfield (7-3): Since taking back-to-back losses to Old Bridge and Metuchen, the Tigers have gone 5-1. That stretch included four big wins against teams with losing records, a 10-8 win against nonconference Scotch Plains-Fanwood, who is 7-2 and a 1-0 loss to Woodbridge. Junior Sara McNelly leads the team in hits (16), runs (20) and home runs (6), while sophomore Nicole Sikora leads in RBI (18). The Tigers get J.F. Kennedy, Metuchen, Piscataway and Roselle Park this week.

7. Monroe (3-2): After starting 1-2, the Falcons have won two straight against East Brunswick and Howell. They’ve been tested early with tough conference games. Monroe defeated Spotswood and East Brunswick, but lost to Old Bridge and St. Thomas Aquinas. Freshman Monica Bukowczyk has 23 strikeouts in 35 IP and junior Isabella Middleton leads in hits and RBI with six each. If they can pick up a signature win over St. Thomas Aquinas this week and then against Ewing, they could ruffle a few feathers.

8. East Brunswick (6-4): After starting the season 6-1, East Brunswick has lost three straight to J.P. Stevens, St. Thomas Aquinas and Monroe and are winless in Red Division play. They played a stretch of seven games in seven days from April 8 to April 14. So maybe the six-day break until they resume play on April 20 will do the Bears some favors as they look to finish above .500 for the first time since 2016. Their schedule isn’t getting any easier though, as they’ll host Spotswood and Perth Amboy before traveling to Old Bridge this week.

9. Colonia (5-5): The Patriots are another team looking for a signature win. After starting the season 5-2, they’ve lost three straight. Colonia fell 2-1 to No. 2 Metuchen and to South Plainfield and St. Thomas Aquinas by more than 10 runs each game. But their offense can be electric, as they’ve put up nine or more runs in all of their wins so far with sophomore Miyah Sutton leading the way with 18 hits and 12 RBI. This week’s slate of Sayreville and North Brunswick is a favorable one, so the Patriots hope to get back into the winning column.

10. Spotswood (7-2): Since April 11, the Chargers are 5-0 and have played to a mercy rule in each of those games, outscoring their opponents 69-3. Overall on the year, they’ve outscored their opponents 104-23. Yet, their two losses stand out with defeats to South Plainfield and Monroe. Even then, the Chargers scored six runs in each of those games. They sit atop the White Division standings with a 6-0 record in the division. Leading their high-powered offense is junior Jenn Pokropinski, who has 19 hits, 24 RBI and three home runs. Freshman Ava Mormile has 38 strikeouts in 20.2 IP, highlighted by a no-hitter vs Middlesex. The Chargers will face Highland Park, East Brunswick, Bridgewater-Raritan and Perth Amboy this week.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Softball: Home News Tribune/GMC Top 10 through April 18

