Well, that wasn’t really the case in the ninth inning, but that’s certainly how it felt as Kevin Gausman cruised through the Boston Red Sox order. With Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen on the self, George Springer banged up, and Alejandro Kirk in need of a day off, the Blue Jays had a very thin lineup and badly needed a big pitching performance, and that’s exactly what Gausman gave the team as he put up an ace-like start, one of the best we’ve seen be a Blue Jay in years.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO