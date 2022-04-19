How to Get an Echo Dot Speaker for $0.99

Click here to read the full article.

Want a new Echo Dot ? Get one for just $0.99 when you sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited . The limited offer gets you a month of Amazon Music Unlimited and Echo Dot for a total of $10.98.

The promo only applies to first-time Amazon Echo owners. Current Echo device customers and Amazon Music subscribers are not eligible.

After the one-month promo, your Amazon Music Subscription will automatically renew every month at $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members) unless you cancel.

The limited-time deal is only good while supplies last. If you return your Echo, the refund will equal the amount you paid for the product, versus the retail value. The third generation Echo Dot retails for $50 without the promo.

The Echo Dot is one of Amazon’s best-selling speakers, and perfectly designed to fit in small spaces. The third generation device has improved speaker quality compared to the second generation for richer and louder sound. If you happen to have an Echo Dot second generation lying around, you can pair it with a third gen Echo Dot to enhanced the stereo sound.

Ask Alexa to play music, turn on the lights, adjust the thermostat in your smart home, lock doors, check the news, weather and more with your voice-controlled Echo Dot.

Amazon Music Unlimited gives subscribers unlimited access to more than 90 million songs that you can listen to without ads. From classic rock to country, pop, R&B, hip-hop, jazz and other genres, find them all in once place along with curated playlists and popular stations such as Platinum Pop Radio, ‘70s rock, R&B Rotation Radio, Platino Radio, Raggaeton Radio, ‘90s Country and Praise & Worship.

Amazon Music Unlimited has tons of addictive podcasts including Very Scary People , Scam Fluencers , Dateline NBC , Crime Junkie , The Know for Sure Pod , Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey & David Spade and Disgraceland .

But your new Echo Dot isn’t just for Amazon Music. Play all your favorite tunes from Apple Music , Spotify , Sirius XM , and other streaming platforms from your new device. For more recommendations, see our list of best speakers for music lovers .