ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

How to Get an Echo Dot Speaker for $0.99

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want a new Echo Dot ? Get one for just $0.99 when you sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited . The limited offer gets you a month of Amazon Music Unlimited and Echo Dot for a total of $10.98.

The promo only applies to first-time Amazon Echo owners. Current Echo device customers and Amazon Music subscribers are not eligible.

After the one-month promo, your Amazon Music Subscription will automatically renew every month at $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members) unless you cancel.

The limited-time deal is only good while supplies last. If you return your Echo, the refund will equal the amount you paid for the product, versus the retail value. The third generation Echo Dot retails for $50 without the promo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMjtd_0fDp3dBd00

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited ($9.99)

$0.99


$49.98


98% OFF


Buy Now

1

The Echo Dot is one of Amazon’s best-selling speakers, and perfectly designed to fit in small spaces. The third generation device has improved speaker quality compared to the second generation for richer and louder sound. If you happen to have an Echo Dot second generation lying around, you can pair it with a third gen Echo Dot to enhanced the stereo sound.

Ask Alexa to play music, turn on the lights, adjust the thermostat in your smart home, lock doors, check the news, weather and more with your voice-controlled Echo Dot.

Amazon Music Unlimited gives subscribers unlimited access to more than 90 million songs that you can listen to without ads. From classic rock to country, pop, R&B, hip-hop, jazz and other genres, find them all in once place along with curated playlists and popular stations such as Platinum Pop Radio, ‘70s rock, R&B Rotation Radio, Platino Radio, Raggaeton Radio, ‘90s Country and Praise & Worship.

Amazon Music Unlimited has tons of addictive podcasts including Very Scary People , Scam Fluencers , Dateline NBC , Crime Junkie , The Know for Sure Pod , Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey & David Spade and Disgraceland .

But your new Echo Dot isn’t just for Amazon Music. Play all your favorite tunes from Apple Music , Spotify , Sirius XM , and other streaming platforms from your new device. For more recommendations, see our list of best speakers for music lovers .

More from Billboard

Comments / 1

Related
The Verge

The Apple Watch Series 7 is cheaper than ever at Walmart and on Amazon

It’s a day of Apple Watch deals. At Walmart and on Amazon, you can get a great deal on the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple’s latest smartwatch that has a bigger screen than prior generations, along with fast charging. Each retailer has a limited selection of color options available in both the 41mm and 45mm sizing with GPS onboard. Normally $399, you can snag the blue, green, or red variants (with matching case and band colors) for $329 — the best price ever.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Get this 70-inch TV for only $550 at Best Buy today

If you’ve never owned a big-screen 4K TV before, you’re missing out. These huge, high-definition displays can bring the cinematic experience to your home with an incredible level of detail and scale that makes your movie-viewing experience truly special. That’s why we jumped at the chance to tell you about one of the best 70-inch TV deals we found at Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Android TV for just $550, which is a $280 discount on the regular price of $830. That’s easily one of the best TV deals you can get. Keep reading to discover what makes this TV truly special.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy Slashes Prices of TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More for 24 Hours Only

Best Buy just launched a new 24-hour flash sale, with savings on smart TVs, wireless headphones, small appliances and much more. Big brands like Sony, Samsung, Dell, Apple and more have cut prices on popular items. And if you're currently in the market for a new computer or tablet, now could be the time to take the plunge, as some great options are marked down, including an Acer Chromebook for just $79. If you see something you want, act fast -- these deals expire tonight.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Person
David Spade
Person
Dana Carvey
SPY

Top 11 Monday Amazon Deals: $3 Covid Tests, Up to 40% JBL Speakers, $100 Fire HD 10 Tablets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the many great things about Amazon deals? They’re not just for holidays, weekends and special events like Prime Day or Black Friday. Even on Monday, typically a slower day in the shopping world, you can find deep discounts on everything from Fire Tablets to infant car seats to at-home COVID-19 rapid tests. So if you do not love the fact that the weekend is over and you want to engage in some...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart has the 70-inch TV deal you’ve been looking for

Your home theater should center around a fantastic 4K TV, and today, Best Buy has one of the best 70-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a while. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is just $627 at Walmart today, which brings you a savings of $173 off the regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, a great bonus for such a large item, making this one of the best 4K TV deals and LG TV deals you’ll come across. Click over to Walmart now to claim this great 4K TV for your home theater.
SHOPPING
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Echo#Echo Dot#Streaming Music#Amazon Music Subscription
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A Price Increase That Will Affect All Customers—People Are Not Happy About This!

How many times, in the last few years alone, have you thought about what to do at night and ended up happily snuggling under a blanket and watching something great on Netflix? The streaming giant has been a significant part of our lives, especially during the pandemic — which is why it’s unusual and surprising to hear people complaining about Netflix. But a recent announcement has some fans split. Netflix just announced a price increase that will affect all customers — and people are not happy about this.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
makeuseof.com

How to Get Rid of the Red Dot on Your Apple Watch

Are you getting tired of seeing that red dot at the top of your Apple Watch's face all the time? What is it, even? Can you get rid of it?. Read on to learn what the red dot indicator on the Apple Watch means and what you can do to remove it.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix's No. 1 Show Is Completely Ridiculous

Although Netflix subscribers have access to a wealth of mind-bending content and award-winning movies and television shows, most are choosing the latest weird series in the streamer's catalog. The meme-inspired Is It Cake? series has taken the top spot on the Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart, beating out The Adam Project and Inventing Anna. The show is also at the top of the TV Shows and Kids program charts. Fans of the series have been buzzing about it from the moment it was released on Friday.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Billboard

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy