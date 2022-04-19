ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, CO

Opening for artist announced at Blue Spruce Gallery

By Special to Daily Record
Daily Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Spruce Gallery currently has one opening available in the long standing cooperative gallery for a two-dimensional wall artist. The gallery does not have space for photography at this time. Artists working in pastels, oils, watercolor, collage, etc. should consider this opportunity to join the gallery. Jury for...

