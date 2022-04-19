Opening for artist announced at Blue Spruce Gallery

Nature’s Educators and Colorado Healing Acres are having their very first Earth Day Fundraiser and Celebration on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. Join them for a day of celebrating wildlife and wild places. Nature’s Educators is a 501c3 non-profit educational wildlife program. Their mission is to inspire individuals to understand, respect, and conserve wildlife through educational programming and experiences. This family-friendly event will include food truck P-Dub Rolling Smokehouse, beverages, olive oil tastings/sales, seed sales, live animals, vendor booths, presentations, and live music by Apache Creek Fiddlers. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated to care for the raptors from Nature’s Educators. This event is made possible with the help of a grant from Fremont County Tourism Council (Royal Gorge Region), so a special thank you goes out to them. Come out and enjoy the day for a good cause.

FREMONT COUNTY, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO