Lil Nas X Brings ‘Old Town Road’ to ‘Proud Family’ Reboot: Watch

By Fred Sahai
 1 day ago

Lil Nas X is dusting off his earliest hit, “Old Town Road,” for the Disney+ series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder .

The rapper is set to appear in the revival of the hit animated show as a country musician named June Bug on the April 20 episode appropriately titled “Old Towne Road.” In a sneak peek, when Bobby Proud joins Bug’s country ensemble, Lil Nas X’s character switches Bobby’s electric keytar for a washboard, saying, “Nah cuh, I’m the only one who plays guitar around here. Give this a try, cuh, I love that for you.”

The 2019 country-rap hit then plays as the scene cuts between different members of the Proud family around a stable, as Oscar Proud has a turbulent ride on a horse, and Suga Mama shows off how much of a natural she is at fishing by pulling out a dozen fish out of the lake at once.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premiered on Feb. 23 on Disney+ . The revival was first confirmed in February 2020, and features original cast members Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez) and Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby Proud).

New characters include Keke Palmer as Maya, and rapper A Boogie as AG. Billy Porter , Asante Blackk, Marcus T. Paulk, Maria Canals-Barrera, Raquel Lee Bolleau and Zachary Pinto are also recurring cast members.

Lil Nas X is not the only celebrity cameo planned for the reboot of the beloved Disney Channel show, as a trailer released in January revealed that other A-listers will be lending their voices to the show, including Lizzo , Leslie Odom Jr. , Tiffany Haddish, and Gabrielle Union .

New episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder arrive every Wednesday. Check out the Lil Nas X clip below.

