ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County, CA

CHP: Officer fatally shoots driver after being dragged by car

By Jeannie Nguyen, Jeremiah Martinez, Eric Rucker
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0RE0_0fDp2yRR00

LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said an officer was dragged by a car after conducting a traffic stop in Yuba County Tuesday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m., the CHP said an officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Hammonton Smartsville Road and Dunning Avenue in Linda while looking for a stolen car.

After stopping the vehicle, the CHP told FOX40 that the driver backed into the officer and sped away. According to the CHP, the officer was dragged by the vehicle and he fired his gun, hitting the driver.

Officers said the driver crashed into a fence two blocks away and died at the scene. The California Highway Patrol identified the driver as 34-year-old Ronald Charles Trapp.

Andrea Huerta was inside her Linda home when she heard gutt-wrenching sounds.

“I just heard the gunshots, and then I just heard a big crash,” Huerta said.

Officials piece together timeline of downtown Sacramento shooting

That crash knocked over her fence. While she didn’t know how or why, Huerta said there was no doubt in her mind that the officer involved had been injured as he went as fast as he could to the car that crashed into her yard.

“He was limping. He was trying to walk fast, but he was also limping and in his face you could tell that he was in pain,” Huerta said.

The nearby school, Linda Elementary School, was on lockdown for about 20 minutes, school officials said.

Parent Mike Dillard said he was concerned about the incident happening close to the school.

“They just seemed like they’re nonchalant about it and it’s even more concerning as a parent,” Dillard said.

Even though this incident is unusual, Anderson said the neighborhood isn’t immune to crime.

“It usually happens every so often,” Anderson said. “It’s usually not this bad. The past couple of weeks there’s been a couple of deaths around here.”

The officer is alive and injured, but it’s unclear what his condition is as of Tuesday night. Authorities also did not say whether the car Trapp was driving was stolen or not.

An investigation is currently being conducted by the CHP and the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Crash kills Sacramento woman on Highway 50 in East Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 25-year-old Sacramento resident died early Thursday morning after her vehicle crashed on Highway 50 and was hit by an SUV. The California Highway Patrol said around 4:15 a.m., a woman in a 2005 Subaru Outback was driving east on Highway 50 in East Sacramento. As the Subaru approached the area of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linda, CA
City
Anderson, CA
Linda, CA
Crime & Safety
Yuba County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
County
Yuba County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Baby girl’s death leads to father’s arrest, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers have arrested a man accused of murdering his two-month-old daughter, according to the Turlock Police Department. On Wednesday, around 4:30 p.m. officers say they responded to a call from hospital staff, claiming they suspected child abuse as the cause of death. During their investigation detectives say they learned from hospital […]
TURLOCK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chp#Ktxl#Linda Elementary School
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man fatally shoots himself before arrest in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — A wanted suspect fatally shot himself while surrounded by Manteca police Tuesday morning. Manteca police officials said Cory Croslow was a suspect in an attempted murder at the Big League Dreams sports complex Sunday. Police searched for Croslow Monday but did not find him and reached out to the public for […]
MANTECA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

1 dead, 3 injured in early Easter morning shooting in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in South Sacramento early Sunday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call just after midnight about a shooting near the a neighborhood on Franklin Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to the scene found […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Family keeps hope 1 year after kidnapping of Modesto woman

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A family is still fighting to find a Modesto mother who was kidnapped at gunpoint one year ago.  The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing woman as 32-year-old Susana Torres. The Torres family said they’ve been living in limbo with more questions than answers. “Just feels like yesterday was, you […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Police: 2 men killed in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were fatally shot early Sunday morning in the Natomas Crossing neighborhood. Sacramento police said officers responded just after 3:25 a.m. to a reported shooting on Amelia Earhart Avenue near Laroche Street. When officers arrived, they found two men each with at least one gunshot wound. Fire personnel declared both […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy