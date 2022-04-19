CHP: Officer fatally shoots driver after being dragged by car

LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said an officer was dragged by a car after conducting a traffic stop in Yuba County Tuesday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m., the CHP said an officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Hammonton Smartsville Road and Dunning Avenue in Linda while looking for a stolen car.

After stopping the vehicle, the CHP told FOX40 that the driver backed into the officer and sped away. According to the CHP, the officer was dragged by the vehicle and he fired his gun, hitting the driver.

Officers said the driver crashed into a fence two blocks away and died at the scene. The California Highway Patrol identified the driver as 34-year-old Ronald Charles Trapp.

Andrea Huerta was inside her Linda home when she heard gutt-wrenching sounds.

“I just heard the gunshots, and then I just heard a big crash,” Huerta said.

That crash knocked over her fence. While she didn’t know how or why, Huerta said there was no doubt in her mind that the officer involved had been injured as he went as fast as he could to the car that crashed into her yard.

“He was limping. He was trying to walk fast, but he was also limping and in his face you could tell that he was in pain,” Huerta said.

The nearby school, Linda Elementary School, was on lockdown for about 20 minutes, school officials said.

Parent Mike Dillard said he was concerned about the incident happening close to the school.

“They just seemed like they’re nonchalant about it and it’s even more concerning as a parent,” Dillard said.

Even though this incident is unusual, Anderson said the neighborhood isn’t immune to crime.

“It usually happens every so often,” Anderson said. “It’s usually not this bad. The past couple of weeks there’s been a couple of deaths around here.”

The officer is alive and injured, but it’s unclear what his condition is as of Tuesday night. Authorities also did not say whether the car Trapp was driving was stolen or not.

An investigation is currently being conducted by the CHP and the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

