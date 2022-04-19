Cinq Music Nabs $100M in Funding for Acquisitions, Expansion

Click here to read the full article. Three Tuft & Needle veterans gambled on launching an outdoor furniture startup during Covid. Now that bet’s paying off. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRoom & Board Installs Sustainability ExpertEdwin USA, Stelapop 'Turn Waste into Something Everyone Loves'Is There Anything Millennials Don't Mind Renting?Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO