Cinq Music Nabs $100M in Funding for Acquisitions, Expansion

By Glenn Peoples
Billboard
 1 day ago

Cinq will use the money from its parent company, GoDigital Media Group, to purchase music rights — both masters and publishing — and to aid its international expansion. Cinq Music received $100 million in Series D funding from its parent company, GoDigital Media Group, the company announced Monday. The Los Angeles-based...

www.billboard.com

pymnts

Markd Closes $100M Debut VC Fund for InsurTechs

InsurTech venture capital firm Markd on Thursday (March 24) closed its $100 million debut fund for early- and growth-stage startups “with the potential to propel the digital transformation of the insurance industry,” according to a company press release. Markd founder and managing partner Parker Beauchamp and an undisclosed...
BUSINESS
Billboard

Dvora Englefield Joins WME as Partner and Head of Music Artist Strategy

Industry executive Dvora Englefield is headed to WME as the agency’s new partner and head of music artist strategy. In the newly created role, Englefield will focus on WME to identify and maximize new business opportunities, strategic partnerships and client services for the music division. “Dvora is a driving...
MUSIC
Billboard

Spotify Scraps Greenroom Creator Fund Amid Live Audio Rebrand

The creator fund was intended to give payments to live audio creators beginning last summer, but the program never ultimately materialized. Spotify has shuttered its fund for live audio creators less than a year after the funding program was first unveiled, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Originally,...
ECONOMY
Billboard

Deezer Announces Plans to Go Public at $1.2B Valuation

The Paris-based music streamer plans to merge with I2PO, a French special purpose acquisition corporation. Music streaming company Deezer has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with I2PO, a French special purpose acquisition corporation, the companies announced Monday (April 18). The deal values Deezer — which has 9.6 million...
BUSINESS
Billboard

Ink Mints Digital Signatures for Artists, Starting With Lexi Jayde

Ink, a startup that uses blockchain to authenticate digital signatures, has announced the launch of its operations and its first artist partnership: Lexi Jayde. After raising a pre-seed round of $1.5 million from investors like Sound Ventures (Guy Oseary and Ashton Kutcher), Mark Cuban, Betaworks Ventures, Lupa Systems and more, Ink founder and longtime web3 entrepreneur Max Brody hopes his company can help fans create meaningful, lasting experiences with their favorite artist by creating a protocol for digital signatures on practically anything a fan could want signed.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
pymnts

Logistics Firm Bigblue Nabs $15M in Funding Round

Logistics startup Bigblue, which works with eCommerce brands and provides independent online retailers with logistical solutions, has announced a $15 million Series A round, Tech Funding News reported Friday (March 25). Founded in 2018, the Paris-based company’s services include giving retailers full control over packaging, branding and customer communications, per...
INDUSTRY
WHEC TV-10

Foodlink getting funding for refrigerator expansion

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Foodlink is getting $750,000 in funding for a refrigerator expansion. Foodlink CEO Julia Tedesco said they realized how badly they needed it to stock more produce during the pandemic. "What became clear during the pandemic is that we had need for additional investments in infrastructure,"...
ROCHESTER, NY
Sourcing Journal

Neighbor Nabs Series A Funding With Big Plans for Growth

Click here to read the full article. Three Tuft & Needle veterans gambled on launching an outdoor furniture startup during Covid. Now that bet’s paying off. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRoom & Board Installs Sustainability ExpertEdwin USA, Stelapop 'Turn Waste into Something Everyone Loves'Is There Anything Millennials Don't Mind Renting?Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak Contributors

NewsBreak Announces National Launch of Contributor Network to Fill Local News Gaps

Expansion will create opportunities for local reporters and storytellers. (MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.) NewsBreak, the nation's leading local news app, announced today the national launch of the Contributor Network, which will utilize the company's technological capabilities to provide local news coverage in communities across the U.S. that are underrepresented by traditional media. NewsBreak has identified news deserts as an opportunity market – more than 200 counties in the U.S. have no local paper and half of all U.S. counties have only one.
TechCrunch

Chipotle launches $50M venture fund in bid to foster new restaurant tech

“We are looking to make investments that will increase guest access to Chipotle as well as elevate the human experience for our teams,” Garner told TechCrunch in an email interview. “[Cultivate Next will give] early stage ventures great visibility and experience in the restaurant category to work with alongside a large scale operation with domestic and international growth ahead.”
RESTAURANTS
Billboard

Coinbase Launches Social Marketplace for NFTs to Host & Build Crypto Community

The Coinbase NFT platform will simplify the sharing and selling of NFTs. Coinbase officially launched its Coinbase NFT social marketplace for non-fungible tokens on Wednesday (April 20), which will serve as an aggregator for any NFT built on the Ethereum blockchain and provide collectors and creators a place to build community.
MARKETS
Variety

Endeavor Content Pacts With Hugh Marks, Carl Fennessy to Launch Dreamchaser Australian Studio

Click here to read the full article. Endeavor Content has given its backing to high-profile executives Hugh Marks and Carl Fennessy as they launch Dreamchaser. The new Sydney-based venture styles itself as Australia’s first full-service film and TV production and distribution studio. Marks is the former head of Nine Entertainment, the TV group that swallowed Fairfax Media and took full ownership of local streamer Stan. Fennessy was the co-founder of Endemol Shine Australia. The pair describe their ambition as establishing, “a collection of creative partnerships across the scripted, factual and entertainment genres under one portfolio, with a focus on driving global projects...
BUSINESS
WWD

Meridian Brands Buys Apparel Producer HMS

Click here to read the full article. Meridian Brands has made its move and bought HMS Productions, a mainstay in the business of designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distributing branded and private label women’s apparel. Although the private label apparel business has been flying under the radar for some time as companies push brands more than ever and focus on going direct to consumer, there is clearly still opportunity in the category.More from WWDThe Standout Fashion Looks From the 2022 CMT Music Awards: PHOTOSA Look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Couple Style: See the PhotosHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Gupshup acquires conversational AI platform AskSid

Conversational AI engagement technology provider Gupshup has acquired Bengaluru, India-based AskSid for an undisclosed amount. AskSid provides conversational artificial intelligence technology to global e-commerce brands, including AkzoNobel, Danone, Wolford, Akris and Himalaya Wellness. Its AI-powered conversations support businesses in 25 countries serving over 100 languages. “Conversational commerce is about to...
BUSINESS
Billboard

Major Labels Appeal to Keep Mechanical Royalty Rate at 9.1 Cents

The RIAA and the three major record labels have filed a motion with the Copyright Royalty Board asking to limit the scope of a recent ruling to reconsider the long-standing 9.1 cent mechanical royalty rate on physical and download format sales. The motion, filed April 5, seeks to confirm that...
MUSIC
Variety

Interpublic Takes Stake in Famous Group To Reach Consumers Returning to Big Events

Click here to read the full article. Some TV viewers who watched a special kids’ broadcast of an NFL game on Nickelodeon might have witnessed an interesting special effect: a slime monster rising from the football field. Executives at ad giant Interpublic Group saw something else: an opportunity. Interpublic, the ad giant that owns agencies such as Deutsch and McCann WorldGroup, is taking what is believed to be a minority stake in The Famous Group, a technology company that creates mixed and augmented reality experiences for live events. The company created dynamic images that were placed alongside the recent Nickelodeon football...
NFL

