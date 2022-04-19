ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cardinals' J.J. Watt, James Conner downplay Kyler Murray skipping voluntary workouts

By Zac Wassink
 1 day ago
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner isn't panicking over Kyler Murray skipping out on voluntary workouts. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The situation involving two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals took its latest turn on Tuesday when it was learned that Murray was among those skipping the start of the team's voluntary offseason conditioning program.

At least two members of the organization clearly aren't bothered by this latest development.

According to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Arizona running back James Conner remarked that Murray's absence is "no big deal," and star defensive end J.J. Watt also played the matter down.

"All I need him to be there for is the first game of the season and play good," Watt said of Murray.

It was reported last week that the Cardinals hadn't yet made a contract offer to the 2019 first-overall draft pick who wants to sign an extension with the club before he plays another snap of meaningful football. That story also claimed "it’d be a surprise" if Murray played for Arizona later this year on his current deal and that the Cardinals insist they're not trading the 24-year-old this spring or summer.

The Dallas Cowboys are among betting "favorites" to land Murray if he becomes available, but it's believed at this point he will remain with Arizona through at least the 2022 season. As for now, it's also expected that Arizona will exercise the fifth-year option for Murray's contract that will keep his rights attached to the Cardinals through the 2023 campaign

#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Pro Football Talk#The Dallas Cowboys
