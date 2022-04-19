Low-cost clinic for cats and dogs opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri announced a first-of-its-kind pet clinic in Springfield Tuesday.

The Cooper Clinic offers vaccinations, dental surgery, and other testing and medications for pets. A news release from the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri said the goal of the clinic is to help families who cannot afford routine veterinary care, ultimately helping families keep their dogs instead of surrendering them to a shelter.

According to the Humane Society, the proceeds from the Cooper Clinic go back to the shelter to help animals in need. Donations are tax-deductible.

Appointments can be made by calling 417-833-2526, extension 208.

The Humane Society said the clinic was made possible by the generosity of John and Mary Cooper. Donations to Cooper Clinic can be made on the Humane Society’s campaign website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.