ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Low-cost clinic for cats and dogs opens in Springfield

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CapWI_0fDp2RVa00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri announced a first-of-its-kind pet clinic in Springfield Tuesday.

The Cooper Clinic offers vaccinations, dental surgery, and other testing and medications for pets. A news release from the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri said the goal of the clinic is to help families who cannot afford routine veterinary care, ultimately helping families keep their dogs instead of surrendering them to a shelter.

TOP STORIES: Hot Springs police say missing teen at center of Amber Alert has been located

According to the Humane Society, the proceeds from the Cooper Clinic go back to the shelter to help animals in need. Donations are tax-deductible.

Appointments can be made by calling 417-833-2526, extension 208.

The Humane Society said the clinic was made possible by the generosity of John and Mary Cooper. Donations to Cooper Clinic can be made on the Humane Society’s campaign website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 5

kathie kellner
22h ago

thank you for the low cost clinic! 🙏 it is so needed. alot of ppl can not afford full price on ALOT of procedures. I will be referring everyone I know to you. thank you again. bless you.

Reply
3
Related
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Polk County man charged in death of father

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – A Polk County man has been charged with first-degree murder. Timothy J. Stokes, a 42-year-old Humansville resident, has been charged with the death of his father. According to the probable cause statement, Timothy J. Stokes called authorities around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, and reported a death in his home […]
POLK COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Center, MO
WLFI.com

Shelter dogs free to adopt from Crystal Creek

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Crystal Creek Kennels in Battle Ground is giving dogs away for free to a good home. Kennel Manager Emma Banter says a good home is somewhere where the owners make it a priority to keep any existing pets up to date on vaccines and other medical care.
BATTLE GROUND, IN
The Daily American

Another Way: Do you talk cat?

We recently caved and adopted a cat who was looking for a home. My husband especially had been on the cat hunt for several years; our last cat had to be put down about three years ago and a friend kept pleading that there are so many cats needing homes. There are just too many feral barn cats in our area, and people failing to “fix” the problem by neutering in time.
PETS
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Rehome Rescue Cat

In a survey from the Humane Society of the United States, domestic violence victims reported that their abuser would often target pets in the household with their anger as well. Another study found that in about 88% of households that were under supervision for physical abuse against children, pets were being abused there as too.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cats And Dogs#Dog#The Cooper Clinic#The Humane Society
5 On Your Side

Family-run restaurant closing on South Grand after nearly 40 years

ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by “a loving gay family”

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dogs of the Week: Nikki and Nelson

(Bonded Pair - must be adopted together) Nikki and Nelson are an adorable pair of sweet and affectionate Maltese mixes (best guess). Nikki is three years old and Nelson is one year old, and they weigh nine and ten pounds respectively. Both came into rescue in early December, and shortly thereafter Nikki gave birth to three beautiful puppies.
PETS
News Channel Nebraska

Oliver: The Pet of the Week

Oliver is a two-year-old Aussie-Doodle mix. This loving guy just wants to be loved and loves running around the yard. After burning off his energy, you can expect him to cozy up to you to relax. Oliver is very well trained and will listen to his owners in any environment.
PETS
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy