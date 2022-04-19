ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

NYC Easter Bonnet Parade: most eccentric and extravagant outfits [PHOTOS]

By Andrea Pérez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSYOl_0fDp26Io00

In case you missed it, the annual Easter Bonnet parade took place this past Sunday in New York City. After two year in hiatus due to Covid, the parade that has been around since the 1870’s came back in full effect.

RELATED:

Coachella fashion recap: Celebrities’ street style during festival’s first weekend

Glamorous, funky and elegant hats at the Royal Ascot 2021 [PHOTOS]

Hundreds of people came to celebrate this Spring and Easter tradition on Fifth Avenue by St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Many of happy participants wearing some truly eccentric and wild outfits from a Yayoi Kusama inspired look to beautiful and extravagant floral and easter baskets bonnets to a women wearing a unique Covid-19 Omicron bonnet. It was a very special edition of the parade as everyone is ready to commemorate the season and put the pandemic behind.

Scroll below for a collection of photos from the parade!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49KwSo_0fDp26Io00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y2Uhi_0fDp26Io00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ihsrd_0fDp26Io00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aa85C_0fDp26Io00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vg6mV_0fDp26Io00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jpzsx_0fDp26Io00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xin1j_0fDp26Io00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mC2RJ_0fDp26Io00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnPI8_0fDp26Io00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLm9O_0fDp26Io00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYXNz_0fDp26Io00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jFYig_0fDp26Io00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLD3m_0fDp26Io00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kqDSK_0fDp26Io00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=065zgI_0fDp26Io00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I7TkP_0fDp26Io00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q45tm_0fDp26Io00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oc79Q_0fDp26Io00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sG0VS_0fDp26Io00

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yayoi Kusama
HOLAUSA

Kim Kardashian reorganized her super zen walking pantry

Kim Kardashian’s reorganized pantry looks like the ideal place to do restorative meditation —and we don’t say that lightly. Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh website gave us an update on the status of Kim’s super zen walking pantry. According to the publication, Kim recruited Mary Astadourian of A Detailed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Weekend#Easter Bonnet#Eccentric#Nyc Easter Bonnet Parade#The Royal Ascot 2021
103.9 The Breeze

Controversial TV News Star Spotted In Saratoga Springs [PHOTO]

The celebrity sightings in Saratoga Springs are starting early this year. Usually, once we are deep into summer, we will have several celebrity sightings in the Spa City. Whether it's SPAC performers out and about in Saratoga (Remember when Luke Bryan was spotted at the Wilton Mall?) or celebrities taking in a day of horse racing at Saratoga Race Course, we get our fair share of summer celebrity sightings. But as we are just getting started with spring, a very high-profile English journalist and TV news star has been spending some time in downtown Saratoga and showing some love for the city and the Adelphi Hotel.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
HOLAUSA

Justin Bieber is reportedly giving a surprise performance at Coachella

This year’s Coachella is already jam-packed with a lineup of amazing artists, but longtime fans know there are likely some pretty big surprises still to be announced. The highly-anticipated Music & Arts Festival kicks off its first weekend today, with performances from Harry Styles, Anitta, The Weeknd, Megan Thee...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Expectant Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Hits the Mother Lode On an Unbeatable Birthday Weekend With Her Handsome Husband

The “gorgeous mama” also got a shout-out from her late onscreen husband, “Finn.”. As Bold & Beautiful dynamo Jacqueline MacInnes Wood grows closer to birthing her third child one might think that she would be content to spend her birthday with her feet up, sipping tea in a bathrobe and generally slowing down. But it turns out Wood has the same spunky spirit that she infuses in her alter-ego, Steffy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Meet Inner Wave: the indie band ready to take over Coachella

Inner Wave is playing Coachella for the first time tonight and HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk the band ahead of their performance at the exclusive Google House. Established in 2006, consisting of band members, Pablo Sotelo, Jean Pierre Narvaez, Elijah Trujillo, Luis portillo, and Jose Cruz,...
ROCK MUSIC
HOLAUSA

Anitta set to co-headline LA Pride with Christina Aguilera

Anitta is taking her talents to Los Angeles. Following an unbelievable performance at Coachella last weekend--and another coming up for Weekend 2 of the festival--the “Envolver” singer has been announced as the second headliner of the 2022 LA Pride Concert. Alongside Christina Aguilera, who was previously announced as...
CELEBRITIES
Salon

5 best munchies-themed gifts for the stoner in your life

It's April 20, which we all know as a national holiday for the stoners among us. It's also pretty well-known that indulging in marijuana can cause the munchies. After all, the active ingredient — tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC — stimulates appetite. While weed-sparked cravings are very personal and capricious...
FOOD & DRINKS
purewow.com

Baby’s First Steps! Princess Eugenie Documents Son August’s Major Milestone

Princess Eugenie’s son, August, recently hit a major milestone, and (much to our delight) evidence of the accomplishment was captured on camera. This week, the 32-year-old royal shared a series of photos on her personal Instagram account, documenting what several news outlets including ﻿The Mirror ﻿are calling ﻿August’s first solo steps. ﻿(Whether they are his literal first steps or not, still pretty impressive.)﻿ Princess Eugenie kicked things off by posting a snapshot on social media featuring August standing in a field of yellow flowers.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy