The Jacksonville Jaguars have a franchise-altering decision to make with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and they have been linked to a slew of the Class of 2022’s top prospects. As draft day inches closer, a frontrunner is beginning to separate himself from the pack, according to rumors. Per Thor Nystrom, a source close to Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson says the EDGE rusher is confident that he will be the Jags’ pick at No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, citing the interactions he’s had with the team of late.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO