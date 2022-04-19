ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung, NY

United Way sponsors diaper/baby needs drive

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IW7SQ_0fDp1RcD00

(WETM) — As part of National Volunteer Week, United Way of the Southern Tier is sponsoring the annual Diaper and Baby Needs Drive in Chemung and Steuben Counties. Anybody that wants to contribute can donate baby products that will get distributed to families in need throughout the area.

Starting today April 19, 2022, and running through May 6, individuals, businesses, schools and organizations can help fill the need by holding their own collection drives for the following items:

  • Diapers (sizes 3-4 and 5-6)
  • Pull-Ups (Sizes 3T and 4T)
  • Overnight Diapers
  • Baby Wipes
  • New Plastic Sippy Cups
  • Baby Formula
  • Baby Bottle Liners
  • Jarred Baby Food
  • Baby Cereal

You can directly drop off items between 8 a.m and 4 p.m. Friday, May 6 at the United Way of the Southern Tiers drive-thru collection in front of the Corning Library, 300 Nasser Civic Center Plaza, Corning, NY 14830. You can call United Way at 607-936-3753 to arrange another drop-off time.

Some of the other ways you can help contribute to the drive are purchasing items using the United Way of the Southern Tier’s Amazon Wishlist . Items purchased at this link will be shipped directly to United Way and distributed to programs in Chemung and Steuben counties.

You can also purchase items online from any vendor and have them shipped to:

United Way of the Southern Tier
300 Nasser Civic Center Plaza, Suite 220
Corning, NY 14830

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Panera launches unlimited self-serve drink subscription

(WWTI) — A new subscription service is coming to Panera Bread locations across the country. On April 19, Panera announced the launch of “Unlimited Sip Cup,” the nationwide unlimited beverage subscription. This is an expansion to Panera’s unlimited coffee subscription and applies to all self-serve drinks including hot and iced coffee, hot and ice teas, […]
FOOD & DRINKS
WETM 18 News

Suspect arrested and charged in fatal Elmira hit-and-run

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed Philip Wood on the south side of Elmira late last year. Santiago Torres, 34, of Elmira has been arrested according to an update given by the Elmira Police Department today, April 19, 2022. He is being […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Stolen Elmira Heights motorcycle found; case to go to court

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have announced that the motorcycle reported missing last week in the Village of Elmira Heights has been found and the case will likely go to court. Elmira Heights Police announced on April 19 that the 2007 Yamaha Motorcycle reported stolen from West 9th Street last week was recovered in […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WILX-TV

Make an Impact: WILX Phone Bank and Diaper Drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX is partnering with Capital Area Diaper Bank to raise awareness and donations for those in need. The Capital Area Diaper Bank serves the homeless and underprivileged families and individuals with babies and children in the Lansing area providing diapers and wipes. If you can’t donate...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chemung, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#National Volunteer Week#The Corning Library#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Medical experts investigating mysterious illness causing severe liver damage in Alabama kids

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Unexplained cases of severe liver disease in children are increasing in parts of Europe and Alabama. Since November 2021, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), in collaboration with pediatric healthcare providers including hospitals that treat children and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has been investigating an increase […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Woman opens emergency exit, inflates slide on plane at Buffalo airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 24-year-old woman from Sacramento, Calif. was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night after what is being described as “unruly behavior.” The pilot was reportedly preparing to take off, but because of the disorderly passenger, had to return to the gate when the incident occurred.  “Cynthia McKnight faces a […]
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Second man arrested for Hector catalytic converter theft

HECTOR, N.Y. (WETM) – A second man has been arrested in connection to a catalytic converter theft in the Town of Hector last fall. Steven Johnson, 45, of Ovid, was arrested New York State Police out of Horseheads in the evening on April 19. According to the arrest report, Johnson is the second man to […]
HECTOR, NY
WETM 18 News

Homecare workers will get a pay raise

Lawmakers have passed The Fair Pay for Home Care Act earlier this month, which will raise the pay wage for homecare health workers by $2 beginning on October 1st. Rep. Anna Kelles said the raise is a small step forward but that more pay is needed to meet the growing demand of health care workers.     “So, we […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

West Elmira Police cracking down on crosswalk violations

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in West Elmira announced they will be cracking down on drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks. The West Elmira Police Department announced that officers will conduct targeted patrols to watch for vehicles that fail to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks and pedestrians who fail to yield […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy