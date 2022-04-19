ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

New Rose Gold Minnie Ear Headband at Walt Disney World

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new rose gold Minnie Mouse ear headband is available at Walt Disney World. We first found these ears in World of Disney at Disney...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
DoYouRemember?

Disney Guest Is Officially ‘Done With Disney’ After Awful Experience

An anonymous Disney park guest is claiming they are “done with Disney” after they had an awful experience at one of the parks. It had been the first time that the guest had gone to a Disney park in six years, and they definitely didn’t have the experience they’d hoped for. “I’m at [Disney World] for the first time in about six years and frankly everything is worse,” the guest explained.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney Springs#Walt Disney World#World Of Disney#Wdw News#Pluto
WDW News Today

New Mickey Mouse Tank Top Arrives for Spring at Disneyland Resort

Oh boy! All the spring apparel is arriving for the season at Disneyland Resort. The newest piece we spotted is this Mickey Mouse tank top. This tank is light gray with Mickey Mouse on the front. He looks worried and has a chat bubble above him that says “Oh, gosh!”...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Video of TikTok user getting dress-coded at Disney World over crop top goes viral

A video of a woman being dress-coded by staff at Disney World and forced to change out of her crop top into a bright yellow t-shirt has gone viral.TokTok user @toragrams posted the video, which has been watched more than 4 million times, along with the caption “so yeah just experienced getting dress-coded at disney” along with a sad face emoji.Her video showed her wearing a long sleeve black crop-top shirt that tied together at the front and showed her midriff.Officials at the park gave her a voucher for a free t-shirt and showed her to a merchandise store where...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
FOX43.com

Baby zebra spooked by ostriches dies at Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — (Editor's note: The zebra in the photo above is a file photo) A baby zebra died at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom after running full speed into a gate when it was being spooked by two ostriches Thursday, a television station reported. WESH reported...
ANIMALS
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Minnie Vans Returning to Service at Walt Disney World This Summer

No details have been announced, but Minnie Vans will be returning to service at Walt Disney World this summer. It really works! Minnie Vans connected by @Lyft are rolling back in this #Summer at #DisneyWorld 🚗 #Disney #DisneyParks #MinnieMouse #ToyCars #MinnieVan #CarTok #Water #Lyft. ♬ original sound – Disney...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

International Guests Beg for Park Reservation and Tickets, Disney Vacation Club Permits Reveal Layout for New, Modern DVC Building and Pool at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and More: Daily Recap (4/13/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World and Disneyland Bring Back a Pre-Pandemic Favorite

The pandemic changed a lot for Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report theme parks. Aside from having to close for Disney World for about four months, Disneyland remained closed for over a year. When the parks reopened, all was not normal. The rules varied a little between...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Railroad Dress Finally Arrives at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Railroad dress by the Dress Shop has finally arrived at Walt Disney World Resort. The dress was initially released on shopDisney, along with the Disneyland Railroad dress. Walt Disney World then received the Disneyland version of the dress. The Walt Disney World version rolled into Disneyland Resort earlier this year, and has now finally come home to Marketplace Co-op in Disney Springs.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New ‘Original Mickey’ Polo Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Celebrate a true original with this new striped polo shirt featuring Mickey. We first found it at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District. Original Mickey Polo – $34.99. The shirt is mainly light blue, with...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy