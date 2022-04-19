ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Explained: Who All Left the Vikings This Offseason?

By Dustin Baker
 1 day ago
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 28 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode...

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Will Reportedly Meet with Gophers Standout

The Minnesota Vikings have drafted 20 alumni from the University of Minnesota in franchise history, and the organization will reportedly meet with a man this week who could become the 21st. The meeting will take place with Boye Mafe, an EDGE rusher from the Gophers who played 31 collegiate games....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings-Chiefs Trade Theory Is a Pretty Massive One

The Kansas City Chiefs hold the 29th and 30th overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, an extra gift from the Tyreek Hill trade to the Miami Dolphins. A couple of weeks ago, VikingsTerritory explained how a trade with the Minnesota Vikings might make sense, coupling the 29th and 30th choices from the Chiefs — for Minnesota’s 12th overall selection. Then, the Chiefs would select a dazzling playmaker with the 12th pick, while the Vikings fortify the roster with two 1st-Rounders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
